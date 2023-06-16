News channels hardly focus on real journalism anymore. So many times, there’s sensationalism associated with reporting, and so much so, that ethics take a backseat. Other times, reporters and channels try to inculcate entertainment in journalism, in order to get viewers, and hence a higher TRP. And the recent coverage of cyclone Biparjoy is one example.

‘The NATION wants Drama?’



The reporter of ‘#Republic Bharat’ uses Umbrella during her coverage of Cyclone Biparjoy from Dwarka, Gujarat.



However, the video used in the TV studio claimed of Hurricane from Florida and not Gujarat.



Just yesterday, we came across a news channel that tried to add drama to the reporting, and so the anchor was seen acting that she was around the area hit by the cyclone. Now, there’s another network, where the anchor is seen pretending to be in a helicopter above a sea. As the media person acts, the network edited her flying in the helicopter with the help of VFX.

There are multiple issues with such reporting: A) Any information or news about the cyclone and the conditions in the cities hit is important. So, taking away from the urgency is irresponsible. It can make people think that the calamity isn’t something to be concerned about. B) The situation is nothing to laugh about, and creating such visuals is a type of mockery.

Adipurush VFX director has found a new job pic.twitter.com/8GFId9Cphh — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) June 15, 2023

On the other hand, why do we need dramatic flairs or grand visuals at all? We can watch news without it being entertaining. Journalism is meant to be informative. And if news channels take away from the seriousness of certain issues, how will citizens trust them at all?

The Indian news channel's coverage of the cyclone is lamentable and miserable.#ShameOnRepublicMedia — Atharv. (@VyasAtharv9) June 15, 2023

We keep finding new ways to stoop lower.