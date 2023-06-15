A cyclone named Biparjoy has emerged from the Arabian Sea. The cyclone was stationed 850 km west of Goa and 900 km southwest of Mumbai on June 8. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is now expected to hit as a “very severe cyclonic storm” near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening.
Amidst this, a video of a news anchor reporting live on Cyclone Biparjoy in the most cringe-worthy way possible has gone viral on Twitter. After watching the dramatic clip, it will be hard for you to differentiate between news and entertainment.
The video posted by Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair, @zoo_bear, shows the anchor holding a red umbrella against the screen and getting swayed away by the wind. The anchor enacts as if she is reporting from a live location but it looks peak level cringe.
“Ye dekhiye is waqt Dwarka pahunch chuke hain…Gujarat ke Dwarka mein itni tezzi se hawayein chal rahi hain ki khada hona, bolna bhi mushkil ho raha hai…” the anchor says in the clip.
“Sweta from Republic Bharat reporting live from Dwarka, Gujarat. Hope she’s safe. #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate,” the tweet reads.
Watch the video here:
As per Zubair, the video, which is being played in the background, is of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to the video of Cyclone Biparjoy’s live reporting:
While the cyclone may create havoc for many people, such reporting definitely seems like a mockery of the potential calamity. Can we stop stooping so low?
