A cyclone named Biparjoy has emerged from the Arabian Sea. The cyclone was stationed 850 km west of Goa and 900 km southwest of Mumbai on June 8. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is now expected to hit as a “very severe cyclonic storm” near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Source: @Astro_Alneyadi

Amidst this, a video of a news anchor reporting live on Cyclone Biparjoy in the most cringe-worthy way possible has gone viral on Twitter. After watching the dramatic clip, it will be hard for you to differentiate between news and entertainment.

The video posted by Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair, @zoo_bear, shows the anchor holding a red umbrella against the screen and getting swayed away by the wind. The anchor enacts as if she is reporting from a live location but it looks peak level cringe.

Source: Republic Bharat/Twitter

“Ye dekhiye is waqt Dwarka pahunch chuke hain…Gujarat ke Dwarka mein itni tezzi se hawayein chal rahi hain ki khada hona, bolna bhi mushkil ho raha hai…” the anchor says in the clip.

Source: Republic Bharat/Twitter

“Sweta from Republic Bharat reporting live from Dwarka, Gujarat. Hope she’s safe. #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate,” the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

As per Zubair, the video, which is being played in the background, is of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to the video of Cyclone Biparjoy’s live reporting:

Good god! Is it mandatory to have an acting diploma these days to be a TV reporter? Embarrassingly people seem to think this IS MEDIA! 🙈🙈🤦🏻‍♀️ sinking!! https://t.co/OMwFWouz9C — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) June 15, 2023

This is so depressing to watch; the level some Indian “journalists” have to stoop to, to remain employed. https://t.co/ETddTVwZnK — Ruchi Kumar روچی کمار रूची कुमार (@RuchiKumar) June 14, 2023

It's not just the setting & footage that's fake. Attempts at false melodrama come off as a slapstick comedy routine gone to seed. Such shabby desperation to attract attention.

Hope sober & accurate reportage better prepares us all to face the disaster as best as possible https://t.co/t2qASOYlgU — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) June 15, 2023

Is she a reporter? People are unsafe and may face havoc due to cyclone and she is making mockery of it ! Shame to such journalism. Pathetic to the core. Sad. We as Indians need to pray for everyone and help in whatever way we can. https://t.co/EENlBMCZjK — Azhar Sayyad (@AzharArqamPS) June 14, 2023

Phir bhi dil hai hindustaani was ahead of its time https://t.co/AEMZQosZaJ pic.twitter.com/Tb66j7s01S — food hate account (@Acchatheekh) June 15, 2023

chaplin couldn't take apart our prime time tv so, but it still makes no difference. this is brilliant. https://t.co/ikDsBnL2AY — Hartosh Singh Bal (@HartoshSinghBal) June 15, 2023

Even Laurel and Hardy would come out of their graves and excitedly meet Sweta and the entire production team of Republic Bharat. 👏 #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate https://t.co/6lA1DIX08u — Saptak Ghosh (সপ্তক) (@SaptakFloyd) June 15, 2023

Can't believe this is a #NationalNews channel,she definitely should try #standupcomedy . No wonder it's difficult to differentiate between news and entertainment !!! #Nautanki #CycloneBiparjoy https://t.co/qig5kWg2mR — Santosh V Patil (@santoshpatilmns) June 15, 2023

Our Top news channel Republic reporters working very hard bringing you story from the ground. What are the rest of my journalist friends doing ? Can you guys do these stunts under the red umbrella and mock a potential calamity??? Can you.. https://t.co/SY62dpcIHP — Sophia Zehra Abbas (@abbas_sophia) June 14, 2023

How shameless! This is what class blindness looks like. While the most poor and marginalized face the brunt of a disaster and terrible state infrastructure with no access to aid, these shameless reporters mock their misery and make money out of it. Heinous and disgusting. https://t.co/N9KUO9v6IO — Rika (@leninwadi) June 14, 2023

People are just losing minds in the name of their job https://t.co/u7GQ54omc4 — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) June 14, 2023

Comedy theatric by our Media https://t.co/9Fi64F52T1 — BHUSHAN MADKE MD (@rashlessdoctor) June 14, 2023

Skills required for being a reporter @republic – madness (pagalpan) 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RnnBQmGPQE — Simar (@PreetCmar) June 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

While the cyclone may create havoc for many people, such reporting definitely seems like a mockery of the potential calamity. Can we stop stooping so low?

Also Read: 10 Dramatic Clips That Prove Republic TV Is The Best Entertainment Channel