The news of the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the submarine carrying five people to the Titanic shipwreck site, 13,000 feet beneath the North Atlantic Ocean, shook the world earlier this month. OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan, the submersible that left no survivors, was headed by the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush. The US authorities confirmed they detected sounds “consistent with an implosion” soon after they lost communication with the team on the surface vessel above water.

Apparently, last week, a “debris field” was discovered by a robotic deep-sea vessel, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), deployed from a Canadian ship on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site.

The Titan submersible debris has now been unloaded at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It is reported that it “presumably contains human remains.”

Here are the pictures of the recovered Titan sub debris:

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP | ABC News

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP | ABC News

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP | ABC News

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP | ABC News

Footage of the scene have also appreared across social media:

The Titan submersible has been unloaded in Canada, and the Coast Guard has reported the discovery of presumed human remains within the wreck. U.S. medical professionals will be responsible for analyzing the findings… pic.twitter.com/Ha8rBTdfMs — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 29, 2023

Human remains found in Titanic-tour sub wreckage. The Titan submersible has been successfully retrieved from the sea floor has arrived at St. John’s harbour in Canada. The Titan, which is believed to have imploded last week about 1,600 feet from the Titanic pic.twitter.com/gAaaXVZdeT — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 28, 2023

Pieces of the titan being brought up pic.twitter.com/Q6l1r52Hg4 — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) June 28, 2023

Shook to the core, people also have a lot of questions:

Titanic crew died instantly in pitch black darkness, despite the cold and lack of air. https://t.co/auvRxMdqK4 — Jessica🌿 🇺🇲 (@Jassica1Jessica) June 22, 2023

For something to “implode” it sure does look intact. And if something imploded under all that pressure…what remains would be left. Would literally be nothing left flesh wise cause it’s the ocean and…animals eat 😕 https://t.co/raOuYnABRY pic.twitter.com/3QwhdAmUYA — 🍃✌🏾YourFavHippie✌🏾🍃 (@_xMommaLoca) June 29, 2023

A US medical team will reportedly analyse the remains.