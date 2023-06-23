It has been more than a century since the Titanic sank during its maiden voyage. And now after the missing submersible, Titan, that went to see the ship faced a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel, this haunting unseen footage of the Titanic shipwreck is going viral once again.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) released never-before-seen footage of the Titanic shipwreck back in February. They had captured these haunting visuals in 1986 but they had never released it. The institution made the footage available to mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the film, Titanic.

In this one hour and 21 minutes of footage, the expedition leader and the engineer share what they saw deep in the ocean. Robert Ballard, the expedition leader, spoke about how astounded he was by the size of the Titanic.

Andy Bowen, the expedition engineer spoke about how challenging the dive was owing to the remoteness of the Titanic and add to that the pressure the ocean put on them and their machines.

Speaking about what they saw at the wreck site, Robert Ballard added how seeing the portholes was haunting because “it was like people looking back at us.”

When we speak about the Titanic sinking, we often forget how the ship sank in the dead of the night with no light. All people could hear were screams. Those who didn’t have life jackets died of hyperthermia and their bodies sank down. The wrecks of the Titanic looked like tombstones where all you could see were the shoes of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it was built, Titanic was thought to be virtually unsinkable; but after its maiden voyage, the ship sank leaving more than 1,500 people in the North Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the video here.