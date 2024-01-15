I once had a flight delay and had to wait for about five hours at the airport. I’m sure that most of us have experienced this, and were all tired and agitated with the obstruction. Nevertheless, we kept our calm and waited for the next available flight, which is the bare minimum.

However, this concept is lost on many people evidently. In a shocking incident, a man hit a co-pilot as he was making the delay announcement to all the passengers on board.

NDTV

The video of the incident, which was taken by another passenger on the plane, went viral on the internet.

In the video, a passenger in a yellow hoodie was seen running up to the co-pilot and hitting him in rage as he was making a delay announcement. The incident took place in Delhi-Goa flight 6E 2175.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

After the incident, the airlines filed a complaint against the accused. The Delhi Police said that a legal action would be taken against the passenger.

“Anup Kumar, Co-Pilot – Flight No 6E2175, and security came to the Police Station and gave a complaint regarding one passenger named Sahil Katriya, who assaulted and misbehaved with him on a flight which was set to fly from Delhi to Goa. He misbehaved in flight and hit the co-pilot. In this regard, a complaint was filed. On the basis of the complaint, a case vide FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.”

In another video, the passenger was seen apologizing when he was being taken under custody.

Indigo passenger who hit captain was picked up by airport security personells



Delhi police says that we have received a complain and are taking legal action. #Indigo #Airport #avgeeks #aviation #delhipolice #Fog pic.twitter.com/QmEWLGEpmh — Nikhil Lakhwani (@nikhil_lakhwani) January 15, 2024

The airline has established an internal committee to investigate and resolve the incident, directing the matter to the committee for review and action.

The internet was displeased with the passenger’s actions and here’s what they had to say about the entire incident:

There are a LOT of things wrong with how Indigo is conducting their business currently but there is ZERO justification for physical assault on an employee by a passenger.



This man should be blacklisted for life & a probe must be conducted.



This is unacceptable behaviour from… pic.twitter.com/lktObGn9y4 — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) January 14, 2024

What is in hand of the captain or the cabin crew in term of delays ? This is because of the fog and the maintenance work at delhi airport ..



i know its frustrating , but dont do this to get yourself on no fly list and arrested . — Mukesh (@mikejava85) January 15, 2024

A pilot is generally trained to be calm when dealing with emergencies and rough situations. BUT that does mean fellow passengers can assault him . Such incidents sometimes can be quite dangerous for other passengers too if the Pilot loses his calm and stability while flying… — Prashant (@sasguy235) January 15, 2024

Dear,@DGCAIndia ,@IndiGo6E and other flight operators.

Kindly ban this person for LIFETIME.

Such people should also not be allowed on international flights as they can tarnish our country's image too.@AkasaAir @airindia @airasia @airvistara …#banforlifetime — ABHISEK (@ABHISEK260193) January 15, 2024

Such persons must be punished heavily and debarred from flying in future. — A. K. Singh (@Aksingh0419) January 15, 2024

It's disheartening to see such behavior on a flight. Delays can be frustrating, but assaulting the pilot is completely unacceptable. Understanding that weather conditions contribute to delays is crucial, and passengers should express their concerns in a respectful manner. — Mayank Verma || मयंक वर्मा (@mayank_verma22) January 15, 2024

That’s insane,, People like this should be banned from flying or should be blacklisted.. Crew aren’t safe atall, imagine how dangerous such ppl could be on board or in cruise… — Shikkha Yadav (@yadavshikkha) January 14, 2024

What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job.



Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) January 14, 2024

This person should be booked for assault as well as put on a No Fly List. While @IndiGo6E is in the news for all the wrong reasons and must be taken to task for its shortcomings, but this is totally unacceptable passenger behaviour. — Dr Saurabh S Sachar 🇮🇳 (@doc_sacharr) January 14, 2024

Frustration doesn’t give a passenger the right to physically assault a Crew member. — Amazing Credit Cards (@AmazingCreditC) January 14, 2024

On Monday, numerous flights experienced delays in Northern India due to foggy conditions. Subsequently, the co-pilot and crew were replaced in adherence to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, following significant hours of delay.