Delivery apps are a lifeline for many of us, especially those with the busiest schedules. Whether you forget someone’s gift, want groceries, or need midnight snacks, these delivery apps have made everything just one click away. However, this world of convenience isn’t as perfect as it seems. As more and more users are now adopting this quick commerce lifestyle, they can’t help but notice some particular patterns – which are not ethical per se.

Well, if you have ever compared notes with your friends and realized that your groceries or delivery bills on these apps don’t really match, you are not alone. Recently a lot of netizens have shared their experiences on social media platforms about dark patterns that these apps have adopted. But a particular one in highlight is the price difference for iOS and Android. Users have spotted slightly (and sometimes considerably high) prices of the same groceries when ordered from the same location at the same time. The only difference is their phone model.

This has resulted in a lot of questions, including – are apps charging us differently based on the device we use? Because it looks like they are. Recently, Vinita Singh from LinkedIn shared her experience when she discovered that capsicums were priced at a huge difference on Zepto for an Android and iOS phone.

The Android phone showed the difference to be Rs. 21, whereas the iPhone showed it to be almost Rs. 107. A whopping difference of Rs. 86. The users shared their experiences in the comment section. While one user commented “iPhone leke ghumte ho kharcha to hoga na”, one user justified the difference as: “(more)….. Apple is charging $965 more than Google to keep your app published. So, companies have to find a way to manage this cost, and I guess the users, for whom companies need to pay this amount, should be the best source to manage this extra cost.”

This isn’t just an isolated incident. Multiple users have complained about the dynamic pricing between iPhone and Android users. Take a look:

Hey @ZeptoNow , I understand that I’m using an iPhone, but that doesn’t mean I can afford to pay more than Android users for the same product. We’ve already paid our taxes please don’t loot us again @jagograhakjago @BandBajaateRaho pic.twitter.com/IUfW3lP83v — Bumblebee (@FarjiCA) January 10, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Android vs iPhone comparison



Same Location, Same Product



App : Zepto @ZeptoNow



Paneer on Android : ₹ 116

Paneer on iPhone : ₹ 139



Soyarich Tofu on Android : ₹ 59

Soyarich Tofu on iPhone : ₹ 75



Why this much difference for many products? #Zepto #ZeptoNow



1/2.. pic.twitter.com/sNwHUXTCOC — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@PratikSingh_) January 26, 2025

Zepto another scam 😤 Jay shree Ram🙏 Price difference in my two accounts two different price you can’t imagine this price and my zepto case i cant use please stop this bullshit think other wise you lose one customer and one day all customers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JOQyssUwX4 — Ashirbad panda (@Ashirbadpanda6) December 22, 2024

🚨Ladies and gentlemen



Same location

Same house

Both iPhones

Exactly same items



😱😱Zepto doing so much price difference



Grapes – Rs 115 vs Rs 65

Papaya – Rs 74 vs Rs 48



Both are non-pass accounts pic.twitter.com/vMB9qn6rda — Credofly (@credofly) January 17, 2025

A user also shared the other dark patterns that have taken over the apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess Zepto tests a new dark pattern with every new release. This one is a bit tricky:

– They have stopped showing the amount total effective price breakdown

– Discounted prices of goods added don’t match up to the total



continued 🔻 pic.twitter.com/BlCKNVvhTY — Kushal (@urfwoof) December 1, 2024

Well, it isn’t just online delivery apps, but other service-based apps like Uber as well. Users have shared how Uber has also presented dynamic planning for different models of phones.

Same pickup point, destination & time but 2 different phones get 2 different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber as compared to my daughter’s phone. So most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack? pic.twitter.com/bFqMT0zZpW — SUDHIR (@seriousfunnyguy) December 23, 2024

@Uber_India what logic you use to price your rides is obviously out of my understanding. Could you care to explain for us?

Same spot, same time, same distance but different phone and price difference is 110Rs.

WHY??#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/uv7J0IbnLJ — Anish Debnath (@Anish_Debnath) January 26, 2025

@Uber_India what are you guys smoking?

This is the fare difference between a oneplus 11r and iPhone 14.



Android is showing more price?? Any reason? pic.twitter.com/v5L9S9oP70 — Priyaraj (@Helix_17) January 22, 2025

The next time you open your favorite quick commerce app, take a moment to consider what’s happening behind the scenes. Are you paying a premium because of your phone? Is the app quietly tweaking fees based on assumptions about your spending habits?

While these price differences may seem small, they raise bigger questions about fairness, transparency, and how much control we really have as consumers.