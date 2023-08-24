Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the moon’s lunar south pole region yesterday as Indians worldwide erupted in celebration, lauding the efforts put in by scientists at the Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the important feat.

After its historic touchdown, ISRO shared the first photo of the moon captured by India’s Chandrayaan-3 on their official social media handle.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Updates:



The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/ctjpxZmbom — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

The set of images was captured during the smooth descent by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera. Sometime later, ISRO shared a part of the landing site taken after the landing.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The image captured by the

Landing Imager Camera

after the landing.



It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow.



Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface 🙂… pic.twitter.com/xi7RVz5UvW — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

With Chandrayaan-3, India has become the first country to reach the lunar south pole. Here’s how people reacted to first set of images of the moon:

The moon landing is a metaphor for what we can learn from @Isro. Stand up after setbacks, focus on goals, and combine process with culture. Work collectively, and stay strong through roller-coaster rides. Leadership and deep domain expertise make for success. Kudos team @isro https://t.co/XXywnz5rca pic.twitter.com/7AY8z2OUuo — K. VijayRaghavan (@kvijayraghavan) August 23, 2023

From here… to Becoming the First Country to reach Lunar South Pole.



ISRO has come a long way..🙇‍♂️



#Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/IwChXApwx9 pic.twitter.com/laCtu1YW2e — vamsi🌶️ (@urstruly_vamsi) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to the scientists, researchers and all other people involved in the success of this mission 🎉🫶 https://t.co/PgYC98ovPc — Aditi Yadav (@aditiyadav2002) August 23, 2023

This is so cool. India has landed near the South Pole of the moon for a fraction of the cost of a Hollywood blockbuster. The sci-fi nerd in me is super excited. Way to go, y’all! 🇮🇳🚀🌙 https://t.co/TxbgcWx2yX — Ben Harrell (@elben) August 23, 2023

South pole of moon, you are now under close surveillance by India. #Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnMoon https://t.co/Vog30rLOdi — Saikat Ghosh (@SaikatSls) August 23, 2023

A big congratulations to the exceptional scientists at @isro Goosebumps all over as we celebrate this historic achievement. Such a proud and inspiring moment for us all! India shines on the Moon… Cheers to that! 😁🌕🚀#Chandrayaan3 #GoosebumpsMoment #ProudIndia https://t.co/mwM80ZHVzX — achala singh (@AchalaSingh2304) August 23, 2023

It will be the new beginning for research… https://t.co/ZoHNRtv7I2 — Mon Mohan (মন মোহন) (@MMGogoi) August 23, 2023

Great to see the progress of the #Chandrayaan_3 mission! It's amazing to see the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during the descent. This is a huge step forward in India's space exploration journey! #Ch3 https://t.co/pjC9Xi2GDO — Anil Tanwar (@AnilTanwar) August 23, 2023

One of the biggest achievement ever made by ISRO ….. Heartiest congratulations 🎉 to ISRO and it's whole team and the entire country .@isro we stand behind you . https://t.co/yepVi6jzfh — piyush kumar (@psinhakumar) August 23, 2023

Kudos to the ISRO team! This is huge.

