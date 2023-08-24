Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the moon’s lunar south pole region yesterday as Indians worldwide erupted in celebration, lauding the efforts put in by scientists at the Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the important feat.
After its historic touchdown, ISRO shared the first photo of the moon captured by India’s Chandrayaan-3 on their official social media handle.
The set of images was captured during the smooth descent by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera. Sometime later, ISRO shared a part of the landing site taken after the landing.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
The image captured by the
Landing Imager Camera
after the landing.
It shows a portion of Chandrayaan-3's landing site. Seen also is a leg and its accompanying shadow.
Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface 🙂… pic.twitter.com/xi7RVz5UvW
With Chandrayaan-3, India has become the first country to reach the lunar south pole. Here’s how people reacted to first set of images of the moon:
Kudos to the ISRO team! This is huge.
Also Read: As Chandrayaan-3 Lands On The Moon, Here Are Some Facts That Show How Huge ISRO’s Achievement Is