2025 is almost here. And let’s be honest, the highlight of a new year being here is to flip the calendars already, not for just the pretty pictures or motivational quotes—it’s spotting those red-letter days and, if you’re lucky, sneaky long weekends that let you pack your bags and board the getaway car.

2025 brings its share of holidays, perfect for planning a staycation, a lazy Netflix binge, or an adventurous trip. The secret to making the most of it? Strategically using those vacation days. A three-day weekend is gold, but can you turn that into a five-day trip to the mountains or beaches? Now, that’s living your best life. Or maybe you’ve stretched a mid-week holiday into an extended break to unwind on a sunny beach or explore a bustling city. Sounds dreamy, right? That’s why we’ve done the homework for you.

Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of 2025 holidays and long weekends you can plan for now.

January

January 1 – January 5

January 1 – Wednesday (Holiday: New Year’s)

January 2 – Thursday (Take a day off)

January 3 – Friday (Take a day off)

January 4 – Saturday

January 5 – Sunday

January 11 – January 14

January 11 – Saturday

January 12 – Sunday

January 13 – Monday (Take a day off)

January 14 – Tuesday (Holiday: Pongal and Makar Sankranti)

February

February 14 – February 16

February 14 – Friday (Valentine’s Day but no holiday) (Take a day off)

February 15 – Saturday

February 16 – Sunday

March

March 13 – March 16

March 13 – Thursday (Take a day off)

March 14 – Friday (Holiday: Holi)

March 15 – Saturday

March 16 – Sunday

March 28 – March 31

March 28 – Friday (Take a day off)

March 29 – Saturday

March 30 – Sunday

March 31 – Monday (Holiday: Eid-Ul-Fitr)

April

April 10 – April 14

April 10 – Thursday (Holiday: Mahavir Jayanti)

April 11 – Friday (Take a day off)

April 12 – Saturday

April 13 – Sunday

April 14 – Monday (Holiday: Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti but restricted holiday)

April 18 – April 20

April 18 – Friday (Holiday: Good Friday)

April 19 – Saturday

April 20 – Sunday

May

May 10 – May 12

May 10 – Saturday

May 11 – Sunday

May 12 – Monday (Holiday: Buddha Purnima)

August

August 15 – August 17

August 15 – Friday (Holiday: Independence Day)

August 16 – Saturday

August 17 – Sunday

August 27 – August 31

August 27 – Wednesday (Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi)

August 28 – Thursday (Take a day off)

August 29 – Friday (Take a day off)

August 30 – Saturday

August 31 – Sunday

October

October 1 – October 5

October 1 – Wednesday (Holiday: Maha Navami but a restricted holiday)

October 2 – Thursday (Holiday: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti)

October 3 – Friday (Take the day off)

October 4 – Saturday

October 5 – Sunday

October 18 – October 21

October 17 – Friday (Take the day off)

October 18 – Saturday

October 19 – Sunday

October 20 – Monday (Holiday: Diwali)

October 21 – Tuesday (Holiday: Diwali)

December

December 25 – December 28

December 25 – Thursday (Holiday: Christmas)

December 26 – Friday (Take the day off)

December 27 – Saturday

December 28 – Sunday

December 31 – January 4

December 31 – Wednesday (Holiday: New Year’s Eve)

January 1 – Thursday (Holiday: New Year’s)

January 2 – Friday (Take the day off)

January 3 – Saturday

January 4 – Sunday

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that time flies. The key to a fulfilling year isn’t just grinding through work but also making time for yourself. So grab your calendar, mark those dates, and start planning. The world—and those long weekends—are waiting. What’s your first getaway going to be?