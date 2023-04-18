With dreamy backdrops and just the right arrangements, a surprise proposal is really common now. From celebrities to our friends, we keep hearing about unique surprise proposals that often make us go aww.

However, a man, Adam Rizk, took his proposal too far as he staged a ‘fake kidnapping’ of his own girlfriend, Vanessa, as a part of the surprise proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a now-viral video, the action begins when the woman, along with her sister, is pulled out of her car by a group of armed men carrying guns.

As she screams her lungs out in panic, she is blindfolded and shoved into a different car.

When she steps out of the car, still blindfolded, the music starts to play and when her blindfold is removed, she’s shocked to see her boyfriend with a bouquet of flowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, the woman’s sister knew all about this plan.

“Adam always joked that he wanted to propose in a way to scare her and my family joined in and made it possible when she was visiting family in Lebanon. They always play pranks on each other so it’s just their relationship. The overall planning took three months.”

In case you were wondering, the woman said yes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the entire incident has garnered millions of views, it has left the internet in shock and is being touted as the most controversial proposal ever.

After all that, she said “yes”?! 😳 — MamãBear 😷 (@also_learning) April 16, 2023

No. — M Johnson (not that kind of doctor. EdD) (@T247365) April 15, 2023

No. Not now, not ever. No, non, nein, nyet, etc. — Pinkie LeStrange d’Pfizer 💋🦎🦎💋 (@Pinkie525) April 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Ditch him, sweetie. Now that he's practised, you could be in serious trouble some time soon. — Donna Samoyloff (@DonnaSamoyloff) April 16, 2023

Reeeeally bad idea — WendyB (@wendy_bien) April 15, 2023

No I won't marry you — BlandToGrand (@PinosPress) April 16, 2023

That is horrific. Other than not understanding why someone who want to completely terrorize the person he supposedly loves, that could have gone badly in literally hundreds of ways. 🤦‍♀️ — Tainted.Saint (@TaintedSaint2) April 15, 2023

Ditch him at the altar, he'll see how it feels. — CL (@TartRedApples) April 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Worst. Idea. Ever. — Stacy Martin (@MrStacyMartin) April 15, 2023

You can watch the clip here:

I’m somehow very glad that I’m single!