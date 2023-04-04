Remember the miracle baby girl who was rescued after being buried under rubble for 128 hours after the Turkey earthquake? Well, there’s some good news. She is finally being reunited with her mother after 54 days.

Her mother, Yaseming Besdag, who was initially thought to have died in the earthquake that killed around 50,000 people in Turkey, is still being treated for her injuries in the city of Adana.

The baby girl was called Gizem, which means “mystery” in Turkish, by the social workers and was being put under State’s care. When a family member approached the official, a DNA test was done which showed that Yaseming was the mother.

In a video shared by Turkey’s Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, the baby girl can be seen reuniting with her mother after almost two months.

54 günlük hasret sona erdi.😊



Enkaz altından 128 saat sonra kurtulan, hemşirelerimizin Gizem Bebek ismini koyduğu Vetin Begdaş 54 gün sonra annesine kavuştu.



Vetin artık bizim de bebeğimiz.



Bakanlık olarak desteğimiz her zaman yanında olacak. pic.twitter.com/66sWKR53z3 — Derya Yanık (@deryayanikashb) April 3, 2023

Derya Yanki can be seen personally taking care of the baby and helping her unite with her mother.

Since the video was shared, people started pouring in heartfelt messages

O my heart!

This baby ❤️❤️ https://t.co/KzzvCfiWAD — Sarah Ilyas (@_SarahIlyas) April 3, 2023

This is a beautiful amazing story that left me crying with joy! — lora manning (@loralee0831) April 3, 2023

I am so happy about this. Thank you for sharing — Susan (@PinkArtist5) April 2, 2023

restoring faith in the cosmos…a little bit is a lot these days — Tom O'Connor (@TomasOConchuir2) April 2, 2023

The most beautiful story🥺 https://t.co/13smFmhN4l — Olivia M Komugisha (Small Goddess) (@KomugishaOlivia) April 4, 2023

Time line cleanser. 💚



Good night x https://t.co/SUw6Uswzv9 — whatsername ♀️🌸🦖 (@sleepymammabear) April 3, 2023

I'm so happy to hear this! https://t.co/1OnoHeo1tl — Dr. Jennifer J Schwirzer (@JenniferJillS) April 3, 2023

Yaseming and Vetin are the only two survivors from the family. The baby girl lost her father and two brothers due to the earthquake.

After such a terrible event, this happy news surely brings some much-needed joy.