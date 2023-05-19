Some time back, we discussed how Mukesh Ambani can do literally anything. And the star-studded NMACC launch shenanigans proved that. But the story doesn’t stop there as we keep on getting new proofs about endless zeros in Ambani’s wealth.

Recently, Sorab Bedi, a fashion model and actor, shared a reel of himself in one of the lifts at Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Only, it looked like a 1 BHK flat furnished with two sofas and a chandelier.

Instagram – Sorab Bedi

Not only this, he revealed the lift is the world’s largest passenger elevator. Apparently, it can fit a whopping 235 people in one go. Can you believe this?

You can watch the hilarious viral reel shared by Sorab Bedi (@sorabbedi) here:

Ambanis be like, ‘I want it, I get it.’

However, to the ordinary world, it’s still a shocker. I mean, it’s not every day you expect to BE in a lift WITH a sofa. But what is it to a man who once legit made the Internet free?

So how does it feel, Mumbaikars?