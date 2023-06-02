There are times when I feel better about being done with school when I did. After NCERT announced a number of changes in the syllabus for class tenth, a number of people felt the same. Reportedly, the periodic table, democracy, and the theory of evolution have been removed from the class 10 curriculum.

NCERT also listed a number of reasons behind this decision – including difficulty level, overlapping content, and content irrelevant in the present context. Of course, this is shocking news, given that some of these topics are important for basic knowledge, awareness and logic. On the other hand, the elimination of the periodic table can tamper with students’ understanding of other topics in Chemistry.

Earlier, scientists and educators had also written an open letter expressing concern over the rationalization. According to people, these updates are questionable. And now, people are discussing the many reasons why this is not the right decision.

After Darwin's evolution theory, NCERT removes the "Periodic Table" from Class 10 textbooks.



Pushing India towards the Dark Ages. Enjoy the ride, folks. pic.twitter.com/ASfQjAYZfe — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) June 1, 2023

Things as basic as evolution and periodic table should be taught at lower grades not after choosing streams for senior secondary. https://t.co/bCrCo0JoMf — Sabrina ❣️✨ (@CuteLeastTern) June 1, 2023

For those who don't know, periodic table has various trends which the elements in rows and columns observe and they are pretty useful in understanding what the properties of these elements are and how they would react with each other. Periodic Table is the foundation of Chemistry https://t.co/HdFUa792Av — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 1, 2023

WHAT "ACADEMIC LOAD" ARE THEY TRYING TO REDUCE ANYWAY?

NCERT IS ALREADY LOW ON CONTENT. IT IS BEAUTIFULLY COMPREHENSIVE, BUT NOT AT ALL EXTENSIVE.

Atleast until now it taught the essentials. Now to "reduce load" they are removing EVERYTHING. — Lune-tic🌒 (@9moonburn) June 2, 2023

To all the people justifying NCERT’s cut content as “just shifted to higher grades”, please think.



MANY students not opting sci will lose out on FOUNDATIONS of evolution (for which you have to also opt bio) and periodic table completely! — Kartikey Awasthi (@kartikey___) June 1, 2023

It was already as easy as it can be,this is just destroying child's potential to retain more,deleting such important topics(evolution, democracy, periodic table etc) from 10th syllabus is not less than skipping 10th class,it will also cause problem to them in higher classes. — Chhavi Narwal (@chhavi_narwal) June 2, 2023

They've dissolved the chapter on periodic table. They've blacklisted the one on democracy. NCERT has decided these topics are irrelevant to Class X students. We think this is a text book case of idiocy. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/yirsEZ1VyI — Anantha Narayan (@ThisIsAnantha) June 1, 2023

No more periodic table and evolution for our students? Wow! The 'brain out of elements' phase strikes again! Hoping to have a bunch of unevolved future voters? They might as well 'elementarily' expel chemistry and biology from the curriculum! pic.twitter.com/q3bmlZTKJn — PečhuLaaŁ™ (@PechuLaaL) June 1, 2023

Others are just expressing their liking for the periodic table.

ncert removing the periodic table is so sad because the last time i had fun studying chemistry was blabbering beta mange car scooter baap raazi every waking hour — molly (@guacamolz) June 1, 2023

NCERT removes periodic table from Class 10 textbooks.



Periodic Tables be like : pic.twitter.com/n06YeaF3pW — A (@aroohli) June 2, 2023

The NCERT is clearly in their “element”.