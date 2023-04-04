History tells the story of past and delves deep into events that shaped our nation. When did it become about Hindus and Muslims? We wonder. We learnt about how Mughals contributed to our economy, art, and culture in history books back in our childhood days. While Mughals left India a long time ago, they are now allegedly on their way to leave our history too.

That’s right. Reportedly, chapters about the Mughal empire will no longer be a part of Class 12 history books in Uttar Pradesh.

NDTV reported that the changes have been made to the CBSE and UP boards in the city. Chapter on ‘Kings and Chronicles’-‘The Mughal Courts’ from the CBSE history textbooks for Class 12 has been removed, a top official told the website.

According to a report by PTI, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropped certain portions from the syllabus including lessons on Mughal courts, citing “overlapping” and “irrelevant” as reasons.

“We teach our students using NCERT books…whatever is there in the revised edition will be followed,” Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak said as per the report.

The report further suggests that the changes have also been made in Class 12 political science books. Pages on the topic ‘Gujarat Riots’ are excluded from the chapter titled ‘Recent Developments in Indian Politics’. The portion of the National Human Rights Commission report on the 2002 violence and the “raj dharma” remark by then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee are also removed.

Here’s how desis are reacting to this news:

Many people are confused how the NCERT books will now mention the history of Taj Mahal and other monuments that were built by Mughals.

“This white marble structure in Agra appeared out of nowhere in 1653 AD.”



– New NCERT Textbooks. pic.twitter.com/Jbr635pJFr — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) April 4, 2023

Indian media soon – "Alien ne Banaya Taj." pic.twitter.com/7FeSnClil4 — Narundar (@NarundarM) April 3, 2023

Father: "Beta, what exam tomorrow?"

Son: "History, papa"

Father: "Ok, I hope you have revised properly."

Son: "No need papa. Government is doing that."#Mughals — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 3, 2023

Heard that the NCERT is removing all mention of Mughals from textbooks.

Actually we don’t need to have any history taught at all, since we came into existence spontaneously in 2014. That’s the version I am sticking to — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) April 3, 2023

After removing Mughals from textbooks, teaching History will be weird. Like, Rajputs fought a war with nobody and lost — Joy (@Joydas) April 3, 2023

This is nuts. How do they explain thousands of Mughal monuments ? Aliens built them . Who invented Shahi Paneer – Portuguese ?

Why can’t be history be taught based on historical records and let kids debate and question ? https://t.co/olIkeK9hu0 — JB (@TheDilliMirror) April 4, 2023

also renaming the names cities,roads and other places.



what's next renaming Taj Mahal and other mughal monuments or pretending they don't exist? https://t.co/b4gjGlL8Ow — M (@mnabc12341) April 3, 2023

Our Mughal history teacher asked us to visit a monument in 6th and we learnt first-hand what Mughal architecture is all about. In 7th she asked us to get a Mughlai dish from home and experience the influence of culture on food. It’s sad that kids today will never have this. — Ritika Jajoo (@ritikajaj) April 4, 2023

Can you imagine leaving in delhi where all mughal monuments are. And not learning who made those monuments in school

Fucking weird — Jin Jiyan Azadi (@777Kpoptrash) April 4, 2023

Contrary to the news, a senior official in UP’s education department has denied these changes in history books stating the Mughal history is “very much there”. “We are implementing the NCERT syllabus. Every year, the NCERT realigns some chapters and the Mughal history is very much there and will continue to be. It is not removed at all,” the official told The Quint.

What do you think of this?