Advertisements have a lot of impact, even with their short run time. So it’s also important that these advertisements do not send out any messaging that might be insensitive or irresponsible in any way. And people take notice when that happens – a recent example for which is the latest McDonald’s ad.

The ad shows a guy buying a meal from McDonald’s, and a little romance (of sorts) between him and the woman staff member. As he places the order, he smiles at her and keep looking at her, when he eats his meal. When he’s done, he stands in line to order again – where he chooses to stand in the cash counter queue managed by the woman, even though there’s another counter that has no queue.

This is to sell their McVeggie Meals at ₹179. And a number of people think that the concept of this ad is irrelevant, specifically when the message is concerning. The ad might enable behaviour that is wrong, by creating an unsafe environment for women workers.

Of course, the scripted romanticization might not come across as unsafe or forced in the first look, but if such a situation is replicated in the real world, that would be uncomfortable. Wherein, such an ad could act as an enabler.

And Twitter raised the same concern.

This is outrageous and disgusting beyond words

1. You are inviting your customers to hit on your employees

2. Creating potentially unsafe workplace for your female employees

3. Objectifying your female staff for profit by suggesting your customers can flirt and find a date here — akshay sethi (@akshay_sethii) June 7, 2023

This will, of course, lead to your team members getting harassed. May want to think this campaign through a bit. — Rob P (@MrRobzilla) June 9, 2023

Made in very poor taste…plz stop objectifying you female staff…it's deplorable and disgusting.. u just opened pandoras box for your female staff harassment by your customers… — Sapna Parmar (@SapnaP2124) June 10, 2023

Who's making these ads? And who tf's approving it?? You want to talk about a love story? 100 ways to do that. Why would you encourage customers to hit on your staff?? Who in their right mind thought this was okay to pass? Their mind is as unhealthy as their food is. https://t.co/bIilz6UGLM pic.twitter.com/sDifUhA1Rb — Pale Blue Dotter (@lajababu) June 8, 2023

Apparently young female staffers are part of McDonald’s India’s product offering. — Liz (@lizzcoll) June 9, 2023

Oh this was a terrible terrible idea — Lixxz (@Shmlixxz) June 9, 2023

Brands need to be more responsible with their actions, specifically with all the exposure.