The Supreme Court passed its judgement in the same-sex marriage case today. The apex court refused to recognize same-sex marriage. It was left for the legislature to have a say on it. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud added that it will constitute a committee to examine the rights and benefits that can be given to queer couples. The bench comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench assembles to begin pronouncing verdict on a batch of petitions seeking the right to marriage for LGBTQIA+ couples in India pic.twitter.com/2Tj7zMfH5K — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

While reading his statements, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child”. This was in contrast to the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s (CARA) regulation that restricts queer and unmarried couples from adopting children. However, Justices Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha disagreed.

CJI : Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child.#SupremeCourt #SameSexMarriage — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 17, 2023

Queer couples could almost adopt a child but because of this disagreement, they were denied adoption rights as well. These statements have got people talking on social media. Many have called this judgement a step back. Here’s what people have to say.

#WATCH | Supreme Court refuses to give marriage equality rights to the LGBTQIA+ community in India



One of the petitioners and activist Anjali Gopalan says, " We have been fighting for long and will keep doing so. Regarding adoption also nothing was done, what the CJI said was… pic.twitter.com/2ZyjPmdvi7 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

NO Marriage Equality

NO Civil Unions

NO Adoption

– Supreme Court of India — Yes, We Exist 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@YesWeExistIndia) October 17, 2023

Even adoption rights aren’t there. Majority of judges didn’t agree — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 17, 2023

#MarriageEquality SC verdict TLDR: No civil unions and no adoption rights for queer couples. Just some decorative language to posture as progressive and passed the buck to a homophobic govt. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 17, 2023

Decorative , feel good words . For some these words confirm "wokeness" but in reality no substantive rights. Huge let down from "milords" esp Hon CJI. — Light (@Light324Yagami) October 17, 2023

CB sat and heard the matter for more than a month while other imports matter’s met the fate of adjournment only to have this – https://t.co/Cv1bejd1qz — Pragya Paarijat Singh (@parijatpragya) October 17, 2023

all words, no action

lost opportunity to do the right thing https://t.co/DcBbhpvBRP — Pamela Pereira (@pampereira9) October 17, 2023

They know they are not right in this, portraying them as in no power and capability to bring change. You are literally THE SUPREME Court???

We don't want your empathy, we need rights. https://t.co/HsX1vRHzC0 — mohit 🎀 (@moiegautam) October 17, 2023

so much for the progressive word soup served by the cji https://t.co/mIvLefGZu5 — Drishya (@drishyawrites) October 17, 2023

expected at least adoption rights out of this whole thing

this is just so disappointing and disheartening — Pavitra (@pavitrash_) October 17, 2023

This judgement takes us back rather than moving forward.