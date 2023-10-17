The Supreme Court passed its judgement in the same-sex marriage case today. The apex court refused to recognize same-sex marriage. It was left for the legislature to have a say on it. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud added that it will constitute a committee to examine the rights and benefits that can be given to queer couples. The bench comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.
While reading his statements, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child”. This was in contrast to the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s (CARA) regulation that restricts queer and unmarried couples from adopting children. However, Justices Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha disagreed.
Queer couples could almost adopt a child but because of this disagreement, they were denied adoption rights as well. These statements have got people talking on social media. Many have called this judgement a step back. Here’s what people have to say.
This judgement takes us back rather than moving forward.