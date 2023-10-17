In what could have been a landmark judgement to correct the wrongs done by society towards the queer community, the Supreme Court chose to not recognize same-sex marriages. According to the judgement passed by the five-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, the Supreme Court said no to same-sex marriages and also denied queer couples the right to adopt a child. They left the matter in the hands of the legislature.

In a 3:2 judgment, the apex court refused to recognize same-sex marriages. The refusal didn’t result from their lack of acknowledgement of queer individuals but rather rose due to legal technicalities and apprehensions regarding judicial lawmaking. Nonetheless, people have been disappointed by the judgement. The eloquent statements passed by the CJI do not hold enough value when queers are not given the rights they asked for.

CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul hold that queer couples have a fundamental right to seek recognition for their Union, but refrain from invalidating the Special Marriage Act for not recognising Same-Sex marriages.



The other three judges(Justices Bhat, Kohli and Narasimha)… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 17, 2023

Many people took to social media to comment on how this judgment actually takes us way back in time rather than moving forward. Queers narrated their stories on social media. Here’s what queers have to say about the judgement online.

#SupremeCourtofIndia in #MarriageEquality judgment started with all rights for Queer community and then left the law to be made by the govt.



So basically – pic.twitter.com/nInsD8c1iY — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 17, 2023

No constitutional right to marry (while recognising the right to choose one's partner). Not equal. Not enough. #MarriageEquality 🏳️‍🌈 — Ajita Banerjie (@AjitaBanerjie) October 17, 2023

Today the court has reaffirmed that queer citizens will be relegated to an unsympathetic legislature and an apathetic executive. We are second class citizens, no matter how many judicial platitudes say otherwise. We will rise in rage and protest. — Rohin Bhatt🏳️‍🌈 (@BhattRohin) October 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The #SupremeCourt of #India blinked, lost a historic opportunity to rectify historic wrongs, & the right of queers to exist with equality and dignity has been left to the mercy of politicians & govt officials. https://t.co/1x8ZsQMLTT — Dibyesh Anand 🏳️‍🌈 (@dibyeshanand) October 17, 2023

So the Indian Supreme Court basically said to queers 'You're an amazing person and you deserve someone who loves you but it can't be me'?! I should have gone to sleep or done my readings. — كاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكا (@kookykarthik) October 17, 2023

Seriously folks pls DO NOT get distracted again by DYC's waxing about recognizing all the pain and suffering of queer community. No we are not fucking setting the bar at "its powerful to be words in a top forum" today, its been too long, I don't get how we can be still asking — Become Unsearchable 🏳️‍🌈 (@SomeLatinWord) October 17, 2023

CJI DYC is more married to the idea of committees than queers are to the idea of marriage. — Chief Justsis 💅 (@GoofySufi) October 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

am i so wrong for being born this way?



are we SO WRONG for being born this way??



i don't f. ing get it.



i never had a choice. this is who i am. who i've always been. what wrong have i done or any of my queer frnds have done? what did we do to deserve no rights? what did we do? — Pulkit🏳️‍🌈 (@slayyyyysis) October 17, 2023

we are begging to just Exist. — (in)correct gl 🫶🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@incorrectgl) October 17, 2023

court ka sahi hai yaar instagram pe chhaapne layak hazaar sanctimonious statement de denge magar ek concrete directive ya action nahi aayega lol — Former UP16 Stan Account (@UP16banaccount) October 17, 2023

The fact that we don’t get civil unions also after all this- it’s just. It’s insane. https://t.co/ni3YFShrmY — muski 🌈 (@muskanmt13) October 17, 2023

This was a truly sad judgment. We can only hope that things change in the future.