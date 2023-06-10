Despite the fact that the society expects us not to talk about the ‘S word’, studies suggest that it (SEX) can make people happier. And now, it’s also the answer to a good night’s sleep. If you do not get a good enough sleep, and are looking for ways to make that happen, apparently, sex can help. So basically, it can do what sleeping pills can’t, I mean they can, but new studies suggest that sex could be a better way.

A survey which was presented at the SLEEP 2023 annual meeting, suggests that participants slept better after an orgasm. This survey presented that three out of four adults slept better after sex, and they even admitted that it worked better than sleeping medications. It was also mentioned that estrogen levels in women increase, leading them to have a better REM sleep.

The director of sleep health at Sleepopolis stated that this is due to the fact that sex reduced stress, and it also help people feel asleep faster. This study required 53 adult participants, 89% of them between 23 and 49 years old to take an online survey. And well, it’s worth trying. No?

“Sex can oftentimes improve your sleep quality, reduce stress, and help you fall asleep faster at night- as long as it’s not interfering with your sleep and you are getting the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep a night for adults.” Dr. Shelby Harris

Well, if science is saying, who are we to argue?!