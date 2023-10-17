After back-to-back hearings by the petitioners in the same-sex marriage case in April, the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on the case today. The five-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refused to recognize same-sex marriage. The bench said that they have left it to the legislature to make a decision. It also differed on adoption rights for queer couples and because of disagreements, queer couples were also not given adoption rights.

The bench said that it will constitute a committee to examine the rights and benefits that can be given to queer couples. While CJI DY Chandrachud was reading out his judgements, he passed some statements that deserve to be duly noted. Here’s what the CJI said in his judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While these statements are in the right direction, the fact that a 3:2 judgment said no to same-sex marriages is something. These statements hold no substance when queers are denied the basic right of marriage and adoption, among other things. People need their rights to survive in a queerphobic world. These statements will not give them social security or sanctions. This judgement puts queers at a greater risk now than ever.

Creatives: Sawan Kumari