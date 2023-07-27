The thing with our society is that we think that some practices are right, or at least not morally wrong, solely because they have been existing for a long time. This can pose problems, specifically in a time like now, where people are exposed to newer ideas and more opinions – given the internet. A recent interview where Sudha Murty talks about her food practices is proof.

During an episode of Khaane Mein Kya Hai, with Kunal Vijayakar, Sudha Murty opened about what her eating practices when she travels. She mentioned that she prefers eating at places that serve vegetarian food. This stems from her fear of vegetarian food being cooked in vessels or with utensils that were used in non-vegetarian food. She also added that she carries her own food and utensils in order to avoid such issues.

“Mujhe darr lagta hai ki vegetarian or non-vegetarian ke liye ek hi spoon use kiya ho, toh mere mann mein taqleef deta hai.”

The philanthropist clarified that she’s a pure vegetarian who also doesn’t consume egg. While this seemed like a harmless discussion about food choices, people on Twitter found it problematic. The issue with such practices is the intent they come from – ‘untouchability’ or not consuming food that is ‘impure’ are part of casteist ideas and practices.

While consuming specific food is a personal choice, and vegetarianism out of empathy is one thing. Most people in our society choose this lifestyle based on religious or caste-related beliefs. If not wanting to consume meat comes from the idea of protecting animals, the idea of ‘not touching’ non-veg food wouldn’t make sense. And that’s what Twitter is debating.

She is Sudha Murthy,

Chairperson of Infosys foundation.



Says she carries food from india while travelling abroad.

As she is “Pure vegetarian”,she fears if same spoon is used for non veg.

While giving this statement,she was seen donning a beautiful silk saaree.



U can’t preach… pic.twitter.com/KBWmd7bQZn — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) July 26, 2023

They say if you want to know about a person, let them speak. The more this couple speaks, the more weird and casteist they sound. https://t.co/rcjuQ3kri0 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) July 25, 2023

Ms. Sudha Murthy's statement is deeply casteist. By telling that she takes spoons etc what she means is she believes her food choices are "pure" and morally superior.



Where does her NEED to tell this out come from?

Why does she not even think for a minute of meat eaters…1 — Sukanya L.N. (@sulakshna7783) July 27, 2023

Can somebody explain Sudha Murthy the process of saponification and emulsion of soaps and how it works to clean anything ever???



It’s not only unscientific but also casteist to say that using spoons, that someone may have used for non-veg, will make vegetarian food impure. — s₳₳uce ☭ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sauce_69_) July 26, 2023

I want the level of delusion Sudha Murthy has. I would be so much happier as an old, casteist and rich person claiming middle class values. — Chaity Sarkar (@chaityps) July 26, 2023

Dear Sudha Murty, if you consume dairy, you are not a pure vegetarian! Dairy is pure animal fat!!! — The Armchair Activist (@thrmchrctvst) July 25, 2023

how do people still deny vegetarianism being more about caste purity in India when people like Sudha Murty exist crying about "omg muhhh spoon what if it was used for non veg food before eww" https://t.co/jjXeNDx0k5 — ana (@mightbeana) July 25, 2023

Sudha Murty is what I call a Passive Aggressive Casteist.



Very careful to maintain plausible deniability by avoiding any mention of caste or brahmin while sending a thousand coded messages about her brahminical supremacy.



"Pure veg carries food cos scared of nonveg spoon" — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) July 25, 2023

People are divided on this discussion, where some think it’s a common, and hence normal practice. There are, however, others who think that it’s a problematic belief that stems from wrong ideas.