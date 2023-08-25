Chandrayaan-3 and its historic landing on the moon have made the entire nation proud. ISRO and their hard work proved that nothing is impossible, no matter how difficult the situation or task seems to be.

It goes without mentioning that the mission was quite difficult.

Credits: Twitter

Chris Hadfield, a retired astronaut, took to his account and mentioned how the lander took two descent pauses so that the cameras could find a flat location right before its iconic landing, on the lunar surface.

He also lauded the organization for making the thoughtful and successful touchdown.

This is what landing on the Moon looks like – so many potholes to avoid! Note the 2 descent pauses to let the cameras find a flat spot, before success. Well done @isro! pic.twitter.com/OiOGCzQb2j — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) August 24, 2023

The entire social media hailed ISRO for its strategic navigation.

What an observation ❤️ absolutely sharp and only a good heart can say that. @isro you are a darling of India and the happiness you have spread across the global ( even among our contemporaries ☺️) is unimaginable. Truly over the moon. 🇮🇳 — Sanjay (@Nidkido) August 25, 2023

It had to be made this precise after last partially failed attempt. So much was at stake and @isro did a phenomenon job. — Shivam (@TitularAlmighty) August 25, 2023

That's true. @isro went in with full prep. — Ashok Bijalwan अशोक बिजल्वाण 🇮🇳 (@AshTheWiz) August 25, 2023

Super tech. We have arrived. Precision as promised by @isro 🇮🇳 ✌️ — Rajeev (@advokayt) August 25, 2023

Navigating lunar terrain seems like a cosmic game of hopscotch, dodging craters galore! Kudos to @isro for those strategic pauses. Stellar work! — PhyleR (@Phyl3R) August 25, 2023

Landing on the Moon requires careful navigation, as seen in this image. Notice two pauses made during descent to find a smooth landing spot. Hats off to the team of @isro — Cryto Buzz 🌕 (@shaikmasood40) August 25, 2023

I know the lander has radar altimeters etc, but just thinking about how you could visually estimate range/orientation on such a fractal landscape makes my head spin! Well done @isro ! — Michael Stickley (@michaelstickley) August 24, 2023

I was totally intrigued by the vertical and horizontal velocity readouts, and the constant adjustments it was making. Truly amazing to witness! — qirtn (@qirtn) August 24, 2023

That's incredible! — Rajib Biswal PhD (@RajibBiswalPhD) August 25, 2023

Good Analysis. It is true. — Dileep M D (@dileep014) August 25, 2023

Coming from the legend himself ! So so amazing @isro and making it look like a piece of cake ! No words — Vishi Venkat (@VishiVenkat) August 25, 2023

Team ISRO, take a bow!