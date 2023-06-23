PM Narendra Modi’s hour-long address to the US Congress garnered numerous standing ovations and cheers from the lawmakers.

The prime minister, who addressed a joint meeting in 2016, became the first Indian leader to address the US Congress Session twice.

Reportedly, he received 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses during his address in 2023.

In a video, that has been going viral, the prime minister talks about the two ‘AI’ that have seen incredible progress.

“In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence). At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments with another AI – America & India.”

As soon he finished the sentence, the minister received constant applauses and standing ovations. Later, he concluded his statement with a line on democracy.

“The beauty of democracy is the constant connection with people, listening to them, feeling their pulse and this time a lot of time, energy, effort, and travel.”

Here’s what people have to say about his speech:

What wordplay sir, what wordplay!

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States for a maiden state visit, where he met several intellectuals, business leaders, and health experts, and discussed their investment plans for India.