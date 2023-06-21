Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States for a maiden state visit, which is the capital’s honor reserved for their closest of allies.

He, on the first day, met several intellectuals, business leaders and health experts, and discussed their investment plans for India. He also met Elon Musk, a business magnate and chairman of Twitter.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.

Elon Musk, who met the prime minister yesterday, expressed his wish to visit India and also called himself a ‘fan of Modi’, as he praised his leadership.

“I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world. I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open and supportive of new companies. I am a fan of Modi.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi.

PM Narendra Modi would celebrate the International Day Of Yoga with the UN leadership and members at the United Nations Headquarters. His visit also includes a state dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden.