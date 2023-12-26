This year, like all years, has been quite the ride. I want to say that nothing good happened and life is just terrible, but that would be very bleak. I also don’t want to be a pessimist, because I’ve been told that people don’t like it. Instead, I’ll say that a lot of good things might have happened, but a number of not-so-good things exist that we MUST talk about.

So here’s everything that offended Indians this year… like all years.

1. Deepika Padukone wearing an orange (saffron) bikini in a movie offended people for reasons that don’t exist. She was boycotted for looking gorgeous.

2. The queer community wanting marriage equality wasn’t appreciated by all, because culture precedes love, it even precedes humanity on most days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explains the Supreme Court on various gender identities that exist and explains what Fluid gender means, also explains gender as per mood swings and surroundings [Watch]#SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtofIndia #SameGenderMarriage pic.twitter.com/BpwJBQoyTG — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 26, 2023

3. Men were scandalized when the conversation around marital rape started… AGAIN. It concerned them that they no longer had control over women.

just say you’re a rapist when it comes to wives — #FREEPALESTINE (@briesock) December 21, 2023

4. There was resentment from people for the Barbie movie, because women who say things as it is, aren’t very appealing. People also resented the idea of women wearing pink.

Women can buy their own tickets and see Barbie? — Ajit Dhiwal (@me551ah) July 18, 2023

5. Women having fun in general, was frowned upon. Like women who went for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie.

Taylor Swift has built a career appealing to single, frustrated women. — Buffalo Sabres Support Group Leader (@martywithcats) December 16, 2023

6. While women liked some films, which wasn’t appreciated, women not liking a film was also slammed. For instance, Animal and its creators were particularly offended by women saying that the film was derogatory.

7. Not following vegetarianism was another discussion. The country was esepcially concerned with segregating meat eaters with casteist signs like “vegetarians only” at IIT Bombay’s mess.

Being vegetarian and casteism are indeed unrelated matters. It's important not to conflate the two. Vegetarians can be found in every caste, and their dietary choice is personal and valid. One's choice to be vegetarian doesn't affect their ability to live with that decision. — Brij Mohan (@brijhcu) July 29, 2023

8. Wrestlers raising their voice against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh left people with a lot of opinions. Apparently, now the nation is not concerned for ‘India’s daughters’.

She @SakshiMalik blamed Bhej Bhushan as a Rapist now when a New WFI named has been announced she didn't wants to continue with the sport.



Problem is that her career is going no where and she just wants 2 blame someone, This crocodile tears won't work #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/Q5dft1IykR — Vikas Tomar (@tomarviki4u) December 22, 2023

9. With protests in Nuh, Gurugram, the city was bothered that their househelps couldn’t just come to work.

Kiran Kapoor, RWA president of Tulip Orange in Sector 70, said the operations of the society has taken a toll as housekeeping staff have left work. “They are afraid to work and live in the city. There is no one to clean the towers and the premises,” she said.@HTGurgaon @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/hgkaywn4f3 — Dr. Leena Dhankhar (@leenadhankhar) August 4, 2023

10. Menstrual leaves were also a cause for concern and debate, after Smriti Irani said that “menstruation is not handicap” and hence there should be no period policy.

11. The fact that Deepika Padukone dated more than one person before choosing to get married was another debate-worthy issue. This went on for days.

This BHU , Varanasi Uttar Pradesh



Memes are ok But This is character assassination of Indian actress Deepika Padukone!



It's just show the mindset of cheapest! It's shameful act! pic.twitter.com/KhK3oQrulX — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) November 8, 2023

12. Not the Manipur incidents and crimes against women, but the fact that the media of these incidents surfaced on the internet was questioned. People didn’t like the idea of the country “looking bad”.

It can’t be a coincidence that the video of the ghastly incident, that purportedly happened on 4th May, goes viral on 19th Jul, exactly on the eve of Monsoon session of the Parliament? How is it that something like this happens before every legislative session? Pegasus, BBC… — Nighat Abbass🇮🇳 (@abbas_nighat) July 20, 2023

13. Muhammad Rizwan doing his work and playing cricket pushed too many buttons. The nation and most cricket lovers were specifically insensitive about it.

If you watch this and feel pride instead of shame, you need help in life. https://t.co/xEo3rpCQYW — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 14, 2023

14. Urofi Javed wearing what she likes bothered too many. This isn’t even about just this year.

15. Entrepreneurs weren’t happy when people said that working 70-hours in a week isn’t justified. This was after Narayana Murthy said that youth needs to work harder.

Totally agree with Mr Murthy’s views. It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations! https://t.co/KsXQbjAhSM — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 26, 2023

16. Since dating women was clearly frowned upon, Rhea Chakraborty was also shamed for it. In a misogynistic turn of events, the nation was concerned for the man she’s now dating.

What a horribly misogynist headline and caption. pic.twitter.com/H47Tp5quO2 — Rituparna (@MasalaBai) December 4, 2023

17. It also bugged men that Indian women don’t “look” fit, and they don’t gym as much as the gym bros.

the audacity of men to shame indian women who have suffered childbirth, patriarchy, endless types of emotional abuse at different levels by eating after everyone, eating stale food, putting their needs behind everyone else’s in the house. you’re not a coach, you’re a cockroach. pic.twitter.com/MWvXSmsTbr — k (@krownnist) November 8, 2023

18. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was rattled by people who don’t wear original shoes, or know how to style them. It was an entire thing.

frens can you like.. stop being poor and buy some money??!!🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/APuUAJS5v5 — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) September 11, 2023

19. DMK MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi also offended the parliament when she began to speak on the women’s reservation bill – to the point that she was heckled by other MPs.

A female MP is heckled even before she starts speaking, the Speaker does nothing to control the ones heckling. Yet, we speak of reservations for women MPs.

And it takes another woman to come to her defence. https://t.co/sXnZTUYL51 — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) September 20, 2023

20. A doctor was pissed at women who have multiple sexual partners, and called it “pseudo feminist” mindset.

21. Sara Ali Khan constantly trying to sound relatable left people tired. For instance, when she said that she owns no designer clothes or bags in her wardrobe, while posing for Vogue.

The way Sara tries to be relatable to the middle class is embarrassing https://t.co/2uN91NLnBJ — dukhi💕✨🇵🇸 (@nakhreywaali) August 2, 2023

22. When a woman listed her potential matches, the men in the country decided to take offense, “because how dare she do something that has been happening with women since forever?”

Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career



And then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o BCom aunty who’s not even working as of now



What is this bs system!? pic.twitter.com/bkVqga7zY2 — Aryan Trivedi (@AryanTrivedi_7) July 17, 2023

23. Kusha Kapila’s divorce was the topic of discussion for days. Some even stopped to trolling and blaming the actor/content creator for her separation.

Kushakapila has parted ways with her husband after years of being in a relationship and marriage. Don’t want to judge but typical feminist type who tasted success on Instagram as an influencer, stepped into Bollywood, bought house in Mumbai and then ditched husband🤐 — Bella (@runjhunmehrotra) June 26, 2023

We peaked insensitivity, and learned new ways to make the world a worse place.