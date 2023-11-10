Growing up is a realization, and it hits when it does. The thing with realizations is that they always happen after the main event. So, we regret not having more fun when we could. It’s not a nice feeling, especially when we start missing things that made up our entire childhood. Of course, when we look back, these things that make us feel old, also feel a lot like rubbing salt on our wounds. I did that to myself, today.

So, this reminder of these things is your cue to feel old, as well:

1. Microsoft’s Bliss Background

Bliss Background
2. Power Rangers

Power Rangers
3. Coca Cola Glass Bottles

Coca Cola
4. TV Shows’ Timetable In Newspaper

5. Banta Bottles

Banta
6. 90s Birthday Snacks

7. Art Kits

Kits
8. The Tube Screensaver

Screensaver
9. Window Media Player

90s
10. Oswald

Oswald
11. Scoobie Strings

Scoobie Strings
That’s that. Have a good rest of the day.