If you have a Twitter account, no, if you have an internet connection, you’re probably seeing a tad too much of something (some people). I don’t wanna name names, but this is about the couple that likes people to work hard. We know everything about their lives at this point, it’s low-key creepy. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are almost omnipresent. They bring a very “maine puccha?” energy with them. At first it was sweet, then maybe a little mundane, now the internet just wants the random information about them to stop popping at places. It’s like those ads that won’t budge.

1. Narayana Murthy travelled ticketless for eleven hours to meet Sudha Murty. Some say it was very Suniel Shetty of him.

The man, the myth, the romantic, shared that it was a different age. “The hormones would be kicking. You know how it is,” he added. So he used to travel for those hours only to drop Sudha Murty at home. Sweet, but if we do the math, he probably wasn’t working 70 hours-a-week.

2. Sudha Murty likes Alia Bhatt… a lot.

Sudha Murty, on the other hand, is a lover of films. She recently watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and loved Alia Bhatt. She had also said that she’d like for the actor to play her in a movie. Well, we already have a story, a film doesn’t look far-fetched.

3. Akshata Murty considered Narayana Murthy a ‘bonus dad’.

In the book, An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni writes that Narayana Murthy spent more time at work than at home. So, his daughter called him a bonus dad, who would come home and make up for his absence on most days.

4. The couple spent ₹800 on their wedding in 1978. He paid ₹400 and she paid ₹400.

The couple didn’t invite the entire extended family to the wedding. So it was just them, their siblings and the parents. This was because they didn’t want a lot of people. They also only spent ₹800, and Narayana Murthy gave her ₹300 for either a saree or a mangalsutra. She chose mangalsutra.

5. Narayana Murthy proposed Sudha Murty in an auto in Pune. They were spontaneous.

Since they were in love, and the “hormones were kicking”, Narayana Murthy proposed Sudha Murty in an auto, when they were in Pune. They have always been down to Earth like that.

If you think about it, Mrs. Sudha Murty has been a wonderful support to Mr. Narayan Murthy.



6. Sudha Murty has 75 first cousins. She says it’s a family forest.

While talking about her small wedding, Sudha Murty shared that she has too many cousins. Where people have family trees, she has a forest. So they didn’t invite all of them to the wedding.

7. Their wedding was about half-hour long. Probably because they had to go back to work.

The couple also mentioned that Sudha Murty knew more Sanskrit than the priest. So she chose the verses for the rituals at their wedding. After the rituals, they went to the temple, had lunch and it wrapped up the function in about 30 minutes.

8. Sudha spells her surname as M-U-R-T-Y and Narayana spells it as M-U-R-T-H-Y.

According to Narayana Murthy, he was an open minded fellow, so he was okay with Sudha using a different spelling of the surname. According to Sudha Murty, Sanskrit is a perfect language and the initial spelling were against the Sanskrit language. Again, he had no issues with that.

9. Before meeting him, Sudha Murty hoped Narayana Murthy looked like Rajesh Khanna. Don’t we all?

Sudha Murty is a filmy at heart, this information is based on the fact that she once watched around 365 films in a year. So when a friend told Sudha Murty that she should meet Narayana Murthy, she wished for a man like Rajesh Khanna.

10. Sudha Murty says that her father worked for more than 70 hours-a-week. Legend has it, that he is Narayana Murthy’s favourite person.

While talking about work hours, their favourite topic, Sudha Murty said that her father, who was a doctor, worked for 70 hours in one week. She then added that Narayana Murthy used to work for over 80-hours-per-week. It’s a hardworking family.

It’s like we got them to fill a slam book.