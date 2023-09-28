The bare minimum that audiences expect at a stand-up comedy show, is to get to hear the jokes. Or else, what’s the point? Trevor Noah’s show at Bengaluru is proof of it. The comedian was all set to perform at the venue in Bengaluru, when it had to be eventually cancelled.

Trevor Noah took to Twitter (now, X) to share how he had to cancel the show due to technical issues. He added that despite trying everything, audiences were unable to hear comedians who were performing on stage. Given that that’s an ill experience for people, his team had to stop the show mid-way. He also mentioned that ticket owners will be issued a refund. It’s, however, problematic that the organizers didn’t think of the provisions beforehand.

Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 27, 2023

According to reports, people who had bought tickets were late to the show given the traffic in the city. Some also pointed out that Trevor Noah was late himself, due to the same reasons. A number of people were also offering their tickets at a discount on social media platforms. However, the reasons for having to stop the show are ironic to people – tech issues at the IT hub is something we don’t expect.

When the show was later cancelled, it understandably disappointed fans.

So a lot went wrong with #TrevorNoah show in Bangalore but I will hold on to the fact that @Trevornoah tried his best to fix the situation and said 'if everybody can't hear me well, we can't do the show'. He cared for his fans. Hope you come back ❤! — Barkha Kumari (@Barkha2803) September 27, 2023

Heard the joke Trevor Noah made about Bangalore?



Nobody did. Bad acoustics. — Adman (@adman_i) September 27, 2023

In the whole #Trevornoah in #Bangalore fiasco full props only to Trevor who started and then when he heard people at the back could not hear he stopped till it was fixed — Shrabonti Bagchi (@Shrabonti) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Came for Trevor Noah’s Bangalore show.



1 hour and it has still not begun. They’re fixing sound.



Can’t be the tech capital of the country and not have basic infrastructure. — Saumya Saxena (@Saxenasaheb) September 27, 2023

In March I'd attended Daniel Sloss' Delhi show organized by @bookmyshow. They REALLY fucked up – weird rules of people with e-tix having to collect physical tix etc. Show started an hour late & he had to shorten his set. Now this Bangalore Trevor Noah shit… wtf is going on? — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) September 27, 2023

Trevor Noah is figuring out how to be audible to 1300 people in India without speakers working pic.twitter.com/3mrYrhf7Dv — Surbhi Jain (@surbhiskjain) September 27, 2023

Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show.

BUT the weather is good. — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) September 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you Bangalore for giving a lifetime worth of standup material to Trevor Noah. — Praveen Gopal Krishnan (@peegeekay) September 27, 2023

That was @Trevornoah saying sound guys can’t figure out how to fix this. I won’t be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. He said everyone will get their money back. Just want to add, the venue didn’t even have proper bathrooms. Dei @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/UXVEyRfNQq — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 27, 2023

We probably know what his next comedy set is going to be about.