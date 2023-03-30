We desis have a love-hate relationship with our culture. While we take pride in it, we also don’t shy away from pointing out things that are wrong with it. So, when a Twitter user asked netizens their hot takes on desi culture that could put them in an uncomfortable situation, netizens obliged.
They pointed out things in desi culture that really need to be worked on and everyone should take notes.
Yes, we have a deeply rooted culture, and yes, it’s beautiful but everything has flaws and if it gets pointed out, it should be worked upon instead of trying to defend it. When something is as strong as our culture, it doesn’t really need our help getting defended.
Check Out | 19 Amazing Lessons That Indian Culture Has Actually Taught The World