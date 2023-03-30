We desis have a love-hate relationship with our culture. While we take pride in it, we also don’t shy away from pointing out things that are wrong with it. So, when a Twitter user asked netizens their hot takes on desi culture that could put them in an uncomfortable situation, netizens obliged.

what’s your hot take on desi culture that would have you in this position pic.twitter.com/ewLROnc6oM — sai (@Saisailu97) March 28, 2023

They pointed out things in desi culture that really need to be worked on and everyone should take notes.

girls living with their partners parents should be outlawed, no adult woman needs to be told how to live her day to day life https://t.co/MWFUU4Y92k — pooh (@baajighar) March 29, 2023

I blame parents for making their sons believe that everything gets done for them & then when they get married the wife has to slave after them https://t.co/mfyPKz0Gl8 — z (@zainabbhx) March 29, 2023

Girls don’t mature faster than boys, you’re bad parents https://t.co/2kXkiy6edc — Sabah Bano Malik (@sabahbanomalik) March 29, 2023

You're can't both be the favorite child in khandan and a self aware opinionated adult with principles. As you grow up these two keep becoming mutually exclusive. https://t.co/WX11CF0Qi2 — k (@banterfly_) March 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT we prioritize men’s mental comfort over women’s physical discomfort (hiding pads in paper bags, pretending to fast when we can’t) and our mothers are victims but also enable it https://t.co/2m5plGomGT — sohni (@sohnianika) March 29, 2023

Parents need to prioritise their children’s happiness over random people opinions. The whole “what will people say” mentality needs to go https://t.co/GMLIMzhIIa — 𝓇𝑜𝒷𝒾𝓃 (@_0nicor) March 29, 2023

Desi couple staying abroad, kindly stop inviting your aging parents to be your new born baby's nannies! #seriously https://t.co/wD7C3p3dEJ — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) March 30, 2023

Desi culture fosters a complete murder of individuality. Anything that you do slightly differently (career, personal life, children) is considered a threat to society. Most elders have no sense of self. https://t.co/qLeEXhFPhE — Sir_Ban_Wick 🎩 (@The_RealBan) March 29, 2023

you, your child, your family in general would be happy in the long run if you stop judging or caring about what your relatives do or think of you. https://t.co/NBTrheKWI0 — ㋡ (@stigmanoire) March 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT despite the desi culture being a collectivistic one & placing so much importance on community/ familial relationships/ society, none of it stems out of love and it’s all based on obligation and fear of being judged https://t.co/bPMCz3cmoQ — bean💌 (@karmaisaqu33n) March 29, 2023

"Iski shaadi karvaado" is not a replacement for therapy! https://t.co/1re7DeOjFv — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) March 29, 2023

the divorce rate is too low https://t.co/9NICHjp3fc — Sarah Khan (@_sarahkhan) March 30, 2023

being a woman of size doesnt make you ‘vulgar’ and its criminal how from a young age this culture just hyper sexualises us to make us ashamed of our bodies https://t.co/pWhQZYoVCU — Mehar (@curlistani) March 29, 2023

Yes, we have a deeply rooted culture, and yes, it’s beautiful but everything has flaws and if it gets pointed out, it should be worked upon instead of trying to defend it. When something is as strong as our culture, it doesn’t really need our help getting defended.