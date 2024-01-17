One thing about time is we value it in hindsight. Okay well…umm…no surprise there. Recently, Nick Jonas shared pictures from his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, second birthday party. To be honest, those pictures are simply ethereal.

They’re everything that many among us, as kids, would have dreamed of – a big bash with a fancy-ass cake, grand decor, lots and lots of balloons, limitless gifts, and literally all our classmates. You know, the likes of parties Kardashians throw for their kids. And not to take away from them, but, in retrospect, I’ve come to realise that our parties were freakin awesome, as annoying as playing musical chair in the name of games may have appeared to us at the moment.

You knew it was a bomb birthday party when it had this. pic.twitter.com/JnCwAwy68H — Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtfflok) January 9, 2024

So today, we looked back at things we REALLY wanted on our birthday vs what we got, only to realise we’d do anything to go back to that era.

Oh, what wouldn’t I do to fly back in time! Those were the days, the best time of our lives.