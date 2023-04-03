Desi weddings are full of drama, and most of it comes from the situation when two lovers fall apart due to family issues and one of them gets married to a third person. And this results in destroying three lives. While some people make compromises, a few of them indulge themselves in extreme actions, inviting many repercussions. Remember how Tanuja Trivedi danced at her husband’s wedding in Tanu Weds Manu?

Speaking of which, a video of a desi bride asking to have two marriages is going viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @DeepikaBhardwaj, posted the clip in which the newlywed woman can be seen creating a scene inside a police station as a female cop holds her hand. The bride, who is wearing a red and golden saree, yells, “ Do shaadi karenge, do shaadi karenge (I will get married twice).”

In an attempt to control the bride, the female police drag the woman, as she throws a mobile phone on the ground. According to the tweet, the visibly disturbed bride allegedly demanded marriage with her lover, soon after her wedding.

Watch the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT "Do shaadi karenge Do Shaadi"



Woman demands marriage with lover soon after her wedding with a man



Police watches as mute spectators



Feeling so bad for her Husband



EQUALITY ! pic.twitter.com/S6zbiqE731 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 30, 2023

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to this video:

Many netizens shared their opinions on how she may have been married against her wishes. Some people called out the way police handled the bride, and a few of them spoke about her mental condition.

Isko iske lover se shadi karne Dena chahiye thaa…now all 3 vl suffer https://t.co/lk4V7qZSyD — Dr. Seepika Jaiswal (@seepi20) April 2, 2023

This is Bollywood effect. These are rebels without a cause motivated by characterisations in films of new age filmfakers who promote debauchery, drinking, and degeneracy. CBFC’s @prasoonjoshi_ does not even follow his own guidelines and certifies such films. https://t.co/JDQeAZyBIb — MW (@Munmunwriter) March 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT She seems to have lost mental imbalance and did you see the way police are dragging her.

Looks like a case of forceful marriage against her wishes. https://t.co/n1UVUta4DJ — Chanda 🌙 (@MaidenOfAthena) March 30, 2023

Lover se hi shadi kr leti.. https://t.co/7pyZSlSX2C — Blank (@marshalshamim13) March 30, 2023

It’s difficult to conclude just by watching this video. Maybe she married under parental pressure and Now after fulfilling parental duties she has put up this unique demand of marriage to lover..She might be devastated and may end her life.. I pity on this woman’s fate.. https://t.co/pAu5mumTiA — DM@India -Proud Gujarati (@mistrydharmesh8) March 30, 2023

She is totally sloshed 🤦 https://t.co/9tvAQKDl0F — Vikram (I am Modi) 🇮🇳 (@imvikverma) March 30, 2023

The girl is in deep distress must be reunited with the lover. — Sandeep Arya (@Arya_Sheoran) March 31, 2023

I don't know why people/family members are hell bent on getting their kids married to the person of their choice. Brings ruin to all three parties involved: their son/daughter, their spouse and their ex-lover. 🤷‍♂️ — Ritvik Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@critvik) March 30, 2023

It’s a very sad video, the girl is clearly in distress and going through nervous breakdown and we have no clue under what circumstances she was ‘forced’ to get married. I am amazed to see people making fun of this and taking cheap potshots.

But again being cheap is pretty cheap!! — Govind Singh (@govindxsingh) March 30, 2023

You are not putting it the right way. She doesn't look to be in a good state. — Joe_TM (@DistSafer) March 30, 2023

As mentioned by a Twitter user, it is difficult to judge this video and conclude what might have happened before this drama. However, the way the police dragged her seems equally disturbing.