I once bought a normal bottle of water for ₹200 at a winter carnival and I was instantly pissed. I mean, it’s just water, right? I still think about that evening and used to get furious. Not anymore. I recently read the price of the most expensive water bottle on the internet.

Acqua Di Cristallo Tributo A Modigliani, the water that costs ₹45 lakhs for a liter, has five grams of pure 24-carat gold, which adds alkaline to the water.

Designed by Fernando Altamirano, the water inside each bottle comes from three different parts of the world – a spring in France, a spring in Fiji and the cold glaciers of Iceland. The water also has electrolytes that are discovered in the deep sea.

This water, which is said to have more energy than normal drinking water and also makes the skin glow, was sold at auction for over USD 60,000 (₹49 lakhs) and was recorded in the Guinness World Records in 2010.

It is also said that this bottled water is consumed by the world’s richest billionaires and we can clearly see why!

People say that the best things in the world are free but surely, they haven’t seen the price of this water bottle!