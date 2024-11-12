Logan Paul and MrBeast are currently creating a buzz in India! The two YouTube giants have flown in to launch their brands, Prime and Feastables, in the country. While MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his philanthropic stunts and wild challenges, Logan Paul brings his own mix of fame and controversy to the table.

Here’s a crash course on Logan Paul and why his visit has everyone talking:

Logan Paul is not just a YouTuber. He’s a professional wrestler, entrepreneur, and actor. Born in Ohio on April 1, 1995, Paul started his social media journey on Vine, where his comedic sketches quickly went viral. Fast forward to today, he’s racked up over 23.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and runs the Impaulsive podcast with over 4 million followers. Add to that his ventures in beverages with Prime, a brand he co-founded, and you’ve got one busy influencer!

nbc news

The Japan Controversy That Haunts Him

Paul’s rise to fame hasn’t been without some pretty heavy controversies. Back in 2018, he landed in major trouble for a video he filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, often referred to as the “Suicide Forest.” The video, where Paul and his friends stumbled upon a deceased individual and filmed while making jokes, drew severe backlash globally. Critics called out the insensitivity, and Paul was forced to apologize and remove the video. This incident remains a defining, if unfortunate, part of his career.

Beyond YouTube, Paul has made waves as an entrepreneur. He’s partnered up with his brother Jake Paul on ventures, and co-founded Prime, a brand of hydration drinks, along with the snack company Lunchly. His presence in India right now is all about growing the Prime brand. And with MrBeast backing Feastables, the two are bringing a wave of internet-fueled brands to our shores.

the atlantic

Personal Life & New Beginnings

Paul began dating Danish model Nina Agdal in 2022, and recently, they welcomed their first child, Esmé, in September 2024. Despite his loud internet persona, he seems to be embracing family life as a new chapter.

From Vine to WWE & Acting Gigs

Remember Vine? That’s where it all started for Paul. After Vine shut down, he continued creating content on YouTube, launching his vlogs in 2015. He also dipped his toes into acting, appearing on shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Disney’s Bizaardvark. If that wasn’t enough, Paul took on the wrestling world, joining WWE and showing he’s got more than just online clout.

MrBeast’s Ally in India

Logan Paul’s India trip with MrBeast is also about bringing a new flavor to the market, literally. As the two launch their brands, it’s clear they’re keen on tapping into the massive Indian audience. With Prime and Feastables, they’re not just coming to promote, they’re looking to build a solid presence here.

quartz

So, love him or hate him, Logan Paul’s India visit with MrBeast is already making waves. From controversial beginnings to entrepreneurial aspirations, he’s a name that keeps popping up and India seems to be the next stop on his whirlwind journey.