The more you know about something, the better, especially in the case of religion. Regardless of which faith you belong to (atheism included), most of the major religions actually preach non violence, though that’s not always noticed by a number of ‘blind’ devotees. If you take a closer look, you’ll find that there’s a number of things that may surprise you about different religions, including Hinduism.

Here are some facts about Hinduism you may not have known!

1. The goal of life in Hinduism is to attain salvation, or moksha

Self realisation and freedom from the cycle of death and rebirth is the final goal.

2. Hinduism actually believes in only one god, but in many forms

The people choose which form they want to follow.

Check Out – Random Facts

3. Hinduism is the 3rd largest religion in the world, after Christianity and Islam

In fact, 90% of Hindus live in India.

Source – asianvoyages

4. Hinduism believes in a circular rather than a linear concept of time

Time is divided into four ages – the Satya yuga (golden age of innocence), Tretha yuga, Dwapara yuga and Kali yuga.

Check Out – Interesting Facts On India

5. The Rig Veda was written more than 3800 years ago, making Hinduism one of, if not the oldest religion in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

6. 108 is a sacred number in Hinduism and it is considered auspicious

This is why malas and garlands have 108 beads. 108 is actually the ratio of the sun and the moon’s distance from the Earth.

Check Out – Ridiculous Facts

7. It is one of the few religions that does not consider the pursuit of wealth a sin.

Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth (both material and spiritual), is testament to that fact.

8. The word ‘Juggernaut’ is actually derived from Lord Jagannath.

It was originally used to denote the Rath Yatra temple car, which was so massive it would crush devotees under the wheels.

Check Out – Fascinating Facts Of The Moon

9. Both male and female deities are worshipped with equal reverence in Hinduism

This is also because in Hinduism, god is considered both male and female, or as the one who has no sex or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Om is actually believed to be the manifestation of consciousness in sound form

11. Buddhism and Sikhism were both derived from Hinduism

Check Out – Interesting Facts About Ravan

12. According to Hindus, the religion has no founder or origin

Source – haikudeck

13. Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s defining temple complex, was originally a Hindu temple

It was built by Suryavarman II in the 12th century and originally dedicated to Vishnu, before it transformed into a Buddhist temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope you enjoyed learning about the facts of Hinduism.

Checkout: Facts About Red Fort