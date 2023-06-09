The world is filled with things that just can’t be explained. There are things right in front of us that we don’t even notice and then there are those we have absolutely no idea about. Facts that haven’t been heard by most of us or haven’t been told to most of us. Regardless, these 50 random facts are worth knowing. Some are so random that we never even would’ve thought they mattered.

1. The world’s deepest postbox is in Susami Bay, Japan. It is 10 meters underwater.

2. Female Kangaroos have three vaginas.

Confused? So are the males.

3. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin was 1st man to pee on the moon.

Yeah Neil, so what if you stepped on it first? Buzz marked his territory like a boss.

4. The cigarette lighter was invented before the match stick.

5. Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Pyscho’ was the first film to show a toilet being flushed on screen.

Psyched?

6. The longest music performance began on 5th September 2001 in a church in Germany and will end in 2640.

The last time the note changed was in 2013 and it won’t change again before 2020. They could not rope in Himesh Reshammiya even though he shot his film in Germany. It is called ASAP (As Slow As Possible).

7. The Tanganyika laughter epidemic lasted for around 6 to 18 months.

The laughter started in a village school in Tanzania (then Tanganyika) with 3 girls. In the end, it affected over a 1000 people. It also made some people cry, scream and faint before eventually dying out.

8. Otters sleep holding hands.

Awww.

9. 20% of coffee mugs contain fecal matter.

Holy shit!

10. If you remove all the empty space from the atoms that make up every human on earth, the entire world’s population can fit in an apple.

No wonder it was the forbidden fruit.

11. It would take 12,00,000 mosquitoes sucking at once to completely drain a human of blood.

If that were to happen, it would really suck!

12. The small percentage of static you see on ‘dead’ TV channels is actually residual radiation from the Big Bang.

It is the afterglow of the universe’s creation.

13. The Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, has 158 verses.

It is also used by Cyprus as their national anthem.

14. More than 50% of people in the world haven’t made or received a phone call.

Their lives are so much simpler than ours.

15. ‘A duck’s quack doesn’t echo’ is a myth. It does.

16. Due to shortage of metal, the Oscars were made of painted plaster during World War II.

Only one was made of wood.

17. There are more possible iterations in a game of chess than there are atoms in the known universe.

18. The China Highway 110 traffic jam lasted for more than 10 days. Cars moved at the speed of 0.6 miles per day.

Imagine being that late for a meeting!

19. Beer in Russia was considered a soft drink up until 2011.

The average Russian drinks the equivalent of 32 pints of pure alcohol per year. Imagine that!

20. Mohammad is the most popular first name in the world. Lee is the most popular last name.

21. If you wanted to watch every video on YouTube, you have to watch 55 crore hours worth of videos as of now. Minus what you have already watched.

And every minute you spend watching a new video, a 100 hours of video are added. So basically, you cannot watch every video on YouTube.

22. Forbes estimated Scrooge McDuck’s wealth to be around USD 65.4 billion.

If only he was real.

23. There are over 200 dead bodies on Mount Everest.

Some of them are used by mountain climbers as indicators for direction.

24. Tarahumara tribe a.k.a. super athletes run 300 km at once.

Yes, you read that right. They live in the Copper Canyons and are mostly inaccessible. They run after their prey until it dies of exhaustion. These are intriguing people.

25. The largest snowflake was recorded to be 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick.

Now that is really ‘cool’.

26. In 1386, a pig was executed for the murder of a child in France

Des’pig’able.

27. James Fixx, who popularized jogging in USA, died of a heart attack while jogging.

Many Americans owe their fitness to him. His demise was both sad and ironic.

28. 315 entries in the Webster’s 1996 Dictionary were misspelled.

29. About 10 percent of the people in the world are lefties.

30. The elephant is the only mammal which cannot lift all four feet off the ground at the same time.

Although hippos and rhinos also can’t jump, while running all their feet can be in the air.

31. The world’s oldest chewing gum is 5,000 years old.

Chew on that.

32. The Matami Tribe of West Africa have a different version of football. They play with skulls instead of a ball.

Okay, that is very different.

33. Charles Osborne, an American, had hiccups for 68 years.

He was born in 1894 and lived till the age of 97 years.

34. Guinness Book of World Records holds a world record as the best-selling copyrighted book of all time.

35. A cockroach can live for several weeks without its head.

36. The loneliest creature on earth is a whale near the Pacific Coast which hasn’t had any response to its mating call for decades.

37. Donald Duck comics were banned in Finland because he does not wear pants.

38. Ketchup was sold in the 1830s as medicine. Before that, it was considered poisonous as it was made from other items like grapes and berries.

39. The average lead pencil can be used to write a line about 56 km long or around 50,000 English words.

40. Earth is the only planet in our solar system not named after a god.

Who named our planet is still unknown.

41. The eye of an Ostrich is bigger than its brain.

Talk about being a pea-brain.

42. ‘Jiffy’ was actually a proposed unit of time which was equal to the time it takes light to travel one centimeter in a vacuum (approximately 33.3564 picoseconds).

Be back in jiffy seems impossible with those numbers

43. The biggest tapeworm found inside a body was 35 meters long.

No words.

44. Astronaut Eugene Cernan wrote his daughter’s initials on the moon as promised.

Her initials ‘TDS’ will last for years to come.

45. Leonardo Da Vinci could write with one hand and draw with the other at the same time.

46. Pigs can’t look up at the sky.

47. Rats and horses can’t vomit.

They can really hold their drinks.

48. Only one satellite has ever been destroyed by a meteor.

The European Space Agency’s Olympus in 1993.

49. If it does not break, a glass ball can bounce higher than a rubber ball.

50. The first condom was made somewhere in the 16th century.

It has obviously transformed since then, but the basic idea is the same. The one in the photograph is from the 19th century and it came with a manual.