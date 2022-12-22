We might be able to normalize the conversation around sex and relationship nowadays, but that doesn’t mean they were invented in the modern era. The history of humanity is full of fun and kinky facts, and here are some of them. No doubt, if we had these in our history ‘lessons’, the classes would have become much more fun. Check them out.

1. The mummified body of King Tut has a boner

One of the most famous pharaohs of ancient Egypt, King Tutankhamun's mummified body has an erected penis, which stands upright at an almost 90-degree angle.

2. All the brothels in Paris closed for a day when Victor Hugo died

French romantic writer, Victor Hugo, went to brothels so frequently that on the day he died, every brothel in Paris closed for a day for mourning. Sex workers even draped their genitals in black crepe as a mark of respect.

3. In the 1800s, 1 in 5 Londoners had an STI

According to a paper published in Economic History Review, in the last 18th century, one in five Londoners contracted syphilis by their mid-30s. The paper also suggests that a far greater number would have contracted gonorrhoea or chlamydia than contracted syphilis in this period.

4. The discovery of sperm was one out of pleasure

Universally acknowledged as the father of Microbiology, Antony Van Leeuwenhoek discovered sperm by putting his own ejaculation under a microscope. He did this right after copulating with his wife because masturbation was considered a sin at that time.

5. Queen Victoria had an infamously high libido

Queen Victoria’s sex life is no secret, thanks to her own diary. She used to vividly describe her love-making with her cousin and husband, Prince Albert in her diary.

6. Julius Caeser – every woman’s man and every man’s woman

Julius Caeser was a hit with both men and women. He was infamously known as 'every woman's man and every man's woman.' He often cross-dressed and participated in several queer activities, and was said to have a wild sex life.

7. Bunny ears meant your partner was cheating on you

How many times have you photobombed someone with bunny ears? This might be a ‘cute and fun’ gesture now, but back in the day, bunny ears represented the horns of shame and meant that the person was cheating on their partner.

