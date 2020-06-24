Every summer, the Earth's northern hemisphere tilts closer to the sun experiencing more warmth and longer hours. In the Arctic circle, the tilt is so significant that the regions towards the poles are rarely left untouched by the sun. And we get to see the Sun even at midnight.

Picture-perfect landscapes and 24-hour daylight make this unique phenomenon a must-watch for everyone. Here's where you can a plan a trip to if you want to bask in the glory of the Midnight Sun.

1. Fairbanks, Alaska

Alaska is one of the best places in the world to witness the magic of Midnight Sun. And Fairbanks offers you the best of it. If you wake up in the middle of the night, you'll see the sun shining bright and people hiking and biking.

The shining sun keeps people going on for the entire day.

When to go: While the sun never sets or sets only for a few hours here from mid-May to late-July, the best time to visit Fairbanks in around June 21-23.

2. Lofoten Islands, Norway

The Lofoten Islands in Norway treats you to one of most beautiful Arctic landscapes. You can go on a road trip along the coast of Arctic Ocean or go play golf in the midnight. Here, they call the Midnight Sun, late summer twilight and it's gorgeous.

When to go: May 26 to July 17 is the best time of the year to witness this spectacular phenomenon in Lofoten Islands, Norway.

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

While we all know Iceland for its dazzling northern lights, the country transforms into a rare landscape during summers, especially around the summer solstice. Whether it is a late-night soak in the iconic Blue Lagoon or an evening hiking through the Thingvellir National Park, Iceland has a lot in store for you.

When to go: June 16 to June 29 is the best time of the year to visit Iceland if you want to witness this phenomenon.

4. Abisko, Sweden

In Abisko, you can expect to experience 56 days without a single hint of darkness. This tiny little Arctic outpost is one of the world’s best places to spot the Midnight Sun. That’s because the sun stays above the horizon for around 8 weeks.

When to go: Late-May to mid-July.

5. Svalbard, Norway

Positioned midway between the North Pole and Norway’s northern tip, the island archipelago of Svalbard is an adventurers’ paradise. Alongside the phenomenon of Midnight Sun, there’s also fjord kayaking and fossil hunting to enjoy here.

When to go: The Midnight Sun starts from 20th April and doesn’t disappear until 20th August.

6. Finnish Lapland

Summers in Finland bring out the best of its landscape. The near-constant daylight, canoeing and walk in the forests are some adventurous activities you can indulge in here.

When to go: Early-June to early-July.

7. Nuuk, Greenland

White daylight turning into warm evening hues, while the sun remains in plain sight for the entire day lends beauty to this place.

When to go: The sun is visible at midnight from June 17 to June 29.

8. Faroe Islands, Denmark

Faroe islands in the north Atlantic Ocean is one of best places to witness the merging of sunrise and sunset in a way that you end up seeing the most beautiful landscape.

When to go: From early-June to mid-July.

9. Yukon, Canada

Yukon’s Midnight Sun doesn’t set for weeks. However and wherever you spend your time here, you’re sure to enjoy extended summer days and sunshine.

When to go: You can experience extended summer days here from late-May to early-July, but the sun here never sets between June 15 to June 27.

10. St. Petersburg, Russia

The legendary White Nights of St. Petersburg are a popular attraction. The twilight with the skies at their lightest, makes it beautiful.

When to go: Early-June to early-July.

While all our travel plans have been cancelled due to the pandemic, you should surely add these places to your bucket list for next year.