Men can have a fetish for any goddamn thing – hair included. Some find curls sexy while others get turned on by blondes. There’s another section that finds redheads extremely attractive and if you happen to be one such man, then you’ve come to the right place. If you’re a woman, you can still go through this list and take some cue on how to nail the look. Here’s a list of 19 of the most stunning redheads in showbiz.

1. Emma Stone

Not a redhead by birth, Emma Stone has been dyeing her head red. And we love it.

2. Natalya Rudakova

There’s something about those red freckles.

3. Julianne Moore

Smokin’ hot, even on the wrong side of 50.

4. Isla Fisher

Beauty redefined.

Check Out – Girl’s Amazing Trick Changes Her Hair Colour In A Second

5. Alyson Hannigan

Brunette to redhead. And how!

6. Rihanna

Red hot!

Check Out – Amazing Quirky Hair Trends

Fiery red!

7. Karen Gillan

A true blue redhead.

8. Nicole Kidman

Born a blonde, this Australian looks equally stunning with red hair.

Check Out – Hair chalk colouring

9. Chritina Hendricks

Curls and curves!

10. Kate Mara

Sometimes a fake ginger looks as stunning as the real one.

11. Heather Graham

Hotness rating: Mind blowing!

Check Out – Natural Ways To Deal With Premature Greying Of Hair

12. Milla Jovovich

Oh, those red tresses!

13. Famke Janssen

The fiery look in those eyes perfectly complements that fiery red mane.

14. Debra Messing

Pulling off the scarlet look in style.

15. Jessica Chastain

Hot as hell!

16. Drew Barrymore

Every man’s desire.

17. Kate Walsh

Spicing up things in red.

Turning up the heat.

18. Sophie Turner

Striking a pose with that striking red hue.

19. Renee Olsted

One look at those red lips and magenta waves is enough to set hearts racing.