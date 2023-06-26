Men can have a fetish for any goddamn thing – hair included. Some find curls sexy while others get turned on by blondes. There’s another section that finds redheads extremely attractive and if you happen to be one such man, then you’ve come to the right place. If you’re a woman, you can still go through this list and take some cue on how to nail the look. Here’s a list of 19 of the most stunning redheads in showbiz.

1. Emma Stone

Not a redhead by birth, Emma Stone has been dyeing her head red. And we love it.

Source: visualizeus

2. Natalya Rudakova

There’s something about those red freckles.

Source: imgur

3. Julianne Moore

Smokin’ hot, even on the wrong side of 50.

Source: lazygirls

4. Isla Fisher

Beauty redefined.

Source: isla-fisher

5. Alyson Hannigan

Brunette to redhead. And how!

Source: baddogposters

6. Rihanna

Red hot!

Source: mid-day

Fiery red!

Source: brightlipsticks

7. Karen Gillan

A true blue redhead.

Source: celebmafia

8. Nicole Kidman

Born a blonde, this Australian looks equally stunning with red hair.

Source: nydailynews

9. Chritina Hendricks

Curls and curves!

Source: .tumblr
Source: famous-wallpapers

10. Kate Mara

Sometimes a fake ginger looks as stunning as the real one.

Source: radass

11. Heather Graham

Hotness rating: Mind blowing!

Source: blogspot

12. Milla Jovovich

Oh, those red tresses!

Source: ning

13. Famke Janssen

The fiery look in those eyes perfectly complements that fiery red mane.

Source: theplace2

14. Debra Messing

Pulling off the scarlet look in style.

Source: wallpapers-photos

15. Jessica Chastain

Hot as hell!

Source: .mendaily

16. Drew Barrymore

Every man’s desire.

Source: celebs

17. Kate Walsh

Spicing up things in red.

Source: fabuloussavers

Turning up the heat.

Source: myskinaffair

18. Sophie Turner

Striking a pose with that striking red hue.

Source: celebmafia

19. Renee Olsted

One look at those red lips and magenta waves is enough to set hearts racing.

Source: gotceleb