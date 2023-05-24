Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, delivered the Bhagwad Gita on the battlefield to Arjun when he was reluctant to kill his own kin. Krishna represents love, wisdom, and intellect and the 700 verses of the Bhagwad Geeta contain a vast sea of knowledge. It gives us the message to keep doing our duty without worrying about the result. Here are 25 quotes by Lord Krishna that appeal to humankind even today.

All images designed by Utkarsh Tyagi.

You may also like this,

krishna facts

30 Motivational Quotes That Will Remind You To Look On The Bright Side Of Life & Never Give Up

15 Uninspirational Quotes That Are A Cynical Take On Life As We Know It