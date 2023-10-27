Insulting is an art of the highest order. It must be offered in a way that leaves the recipient stumped and at a loss of words. Seems a bit difficult, eh?

What if we told you that there is a way you can insult people with such class that they would be left befuddled. They will hate you and marvel your genius at the same time, and in the time they take to recover the moment will have passed them by.

Vagabomb brings you 10 such insults that is infused with a whole lot of tehzeeb.

You are a skin disease in which watery blisters form on the skin.

It is my wish that dogs pee outside your house every day.

You are the offspring of a lazy, stupid person.

Check Out – Savage Insults For Your Best Friend

Does this road belong to your father?

ADVERTISEMENT

My hand is anxious to redden your cheek.

Check Out – Best Creative Insults For Your Best Friends

You are an ulcer resulting from piles.

You are a tumour on the world.

Check Out – Savage Urban Dictionary Insults

Talk nicely, or my shoe might become your crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

You will die.

Check Out – Insults By Famous Authors & Writers

My foot is in your butt’s destiny

Go, get them, tiger!

A whole lot of shukriya to Vineet Kumar for his designs for Vagabomb

You May Also Like These,

How To Insult Someone & Keep It As Classy As Shashi Tharoor

Best Smart-Ass Insults

Jokes For Stoners