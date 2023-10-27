Insulting is an art of the highest order. It must be offered in a way that leaves the recipient stumped and at a loss of words. Seems a bit difficult, eh?

What if we told you that there is a way you can insult people with such class that they would be left befuddled. They will hate you and marvel your genius at the same time, and in the time they take to recover the moment will have passed them by. 

Vagabomb brings you 10 such insults that is infused with a whole lot of tehzeeb

You are a skin disease in which watery blisters form on the skin.

It is my wish that dogs pee outside your house every day.

You are the offspring of a lazy, stupid person.

Does this road belong to your father?

My hand is anxious to redden your cheek.

You are an ulcer resulting from piles.

You are a tumour on the world.

Talk nicely, or my shoe might become your crown.

You will die.

My foot is in your butt’s destiny

Go, get them, tiger!

