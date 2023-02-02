When a team needs 21 runs in the last over, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a person they can rely upon. And that is what Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did at last night’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). It also happened to be Dhoni’s 200th match as the captain for CSK. The tension in the air was palpable.
You don’t call Dhoni, Thala, without any rhyme or reason. Dhoni took the challenge upon himself. With almost 2.2 crore people watching the live IPL match online, Dhoni tried his best for the team. All of this happened when the RR captain handed over the balls to Sandeep Sharma in the last over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni hit two sixes when CSK needed 19 runs off five balls.
With two wide balls, a dot, and a yorker by Sandeep Sharma, Dhoni displayed his exceptional skills. CSK ended up losing the match by mere three runs. People praised Sandeep Sharma’s immaculate skills in the ballpark but the person who ended up winning everyone’s hearts was, none other than, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
