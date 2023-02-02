When a team needs 21 runs in the last over, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a person they can rely upon. And that is what Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did at last night’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). It also happened to be Dhoni’s 200th match as the captain for CSK. The tension in the air was palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT You don’t call Dhoni, Thala, without any rhyme or reason. Dhoni took the challenge upon himself. With almost 2.2 crore people watching the live IPL match online, Dhoni tried his best for the team. All of this happened when the RR captain handed over the balls to Sandeep Sharma in the last over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni hit two sixes when CSK needed 19 runs off five balls.

With two wide balls, a dot, and a yorker by Sandeep Sharma, Dhoni displayed his exceptional skills. CSK ended up losing the match by mere three runs. People praised Sandeep Sharma’s immaculate skills in the ballpark but the person who ended up winning everyone’s hearts was, none other than, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here’s what people had to say.

For one moment, 2.2 Cr Indians held their breath. Old memories rushed back. A familiar expectation took over.



It didn't quite end like it used to but for one moment, time stood still for 20 million+ people.



One moment. One MS Dhoni. #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/joo2Qm24Ve — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT At this age even after being retired from cricket for more than 3 years this man is still a nightmare for bowlers at death. Dhoni is his name 🔥



The Best you will see even after ages. The legend

Proud of you thala @msdhoni 🫡🙏🏻#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/Ax5JkBiNj2 — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) April 12, 2023

Highest viewership on JioCinema for IPL 2023:



CSK vs RR – 2.2 cr

RCB vs LSG – 1.8 cr

MI vs DC – 1.7 cr

CSK vs LSG – 1.7

CSK vs GT – 1.6 cr



The brand of Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/GXizaEgewN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

This loss will be very hard to digest, we were all set for a historic Mahendra Singh Dhoni finish. But no worries he has shown what he's still capable of doing. When the required rate was around 17, he still said bring it on. Well played bhai @msdhoni♥️ #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/16HEDyDdCG — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) April 12, 2023

" That was one hell of a match. What do I say , no bowling plan works against MS Dhoni "



– Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/96XYvZUKtY — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 12, 2023

The Man The Myth The Legend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Forever 💛 pic.twitter.com/JGkyrywo07 — ₹ (@cricket_banana) April 12, 2023

Before dhoni batting 1.3 Cr live streamers

When dhoni batting 2.2 Cr live streamers

THALA 💥😎🥵 https://t.co/z4s8zgiiSv pic.twitter.com/dZfw832NCr — Bhargav ᴼᴳ 777 (@Bhargav719) April 12, 2023

The fact that MS Dhoni at the age of 41 still manages to perform his best at the clutch situation is unreal. Not on the winning side but what a fighting spirit by him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8mkh4fCtjh — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 12, 2023

What a match put up by both the teams in the IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT What an incredible sight.

Also Read: 7 Instances From IPL Where Players Turned The Match In Their Favour And Won In The Last Minute