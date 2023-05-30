As we all know, Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets recently. There were many things that added to the excitement of the win and one of them was definitely this iconic moment where M.S. Dhoni stumped Shubman Gill to dismiss him.

Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans, and Hardik Pandya was quite alright with the arrangement, as he’d said, “Would’ve bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don’t mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy.”

As for Dhoni stumping Gill at the speed of light, he’d dislodged the bails before Shubhman returned to the crease; in 0.12 second!

Here’s how people have responded to the epic event (yes, I said event, the 0.12 seconds were an event in itself).

.12 seconds??? 😵‍💫😵😵😵🫡 — Arnav P Singh (@ArnavPSingh) May 29, 2023

Looks like @imjadeja is shocking the opposition with his electrifying performance ⚡️⚡️! And of course, with MSD behind the stumps, it's always a guaranteed lightning-fast MSD show! 💨 — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) May 29, 2023

Unbelievable 😱 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 29, 2023

Damn! 🥶🙏 — Abbas Khan (@iamAbbasKhan) May 29, 2023

Rule No. 1: Never Leave Your Crease When Msd Is Behind The Stumps. Rule No. 2: Always Remember Rule No.1 — Kiccha Sudeep🇮🇳 (@SuprithSudeep) May 29, 2023

What an absolute delight to watch such electrifying dismissals again and again. I need to go back to my Neurology basics to revise on the speed of neuronal impulses and reaction times. Absolute legend #Mahi — Santosh Salunke (@santosalunke) May 29, 2023

Don't leave the crease when MS Dhoni is behind the wicket — 𝙱𝚎𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙰𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚢 (@Akshay_P23) May 29, 2023

GOAT

He can turn the game behind the wickets — MSDO7 𓃵 (@Exce63109Shorts) May 29, 2023

Lightening striking twice within two days🥵🥵🥵 — OpiniOnist (@zerocaress) May 29, 2023

Some Supersonic Stumpings! — Qaseem Saeed (@QaseemSaeed) May 30, 2023

Never seen this quick stumping. Hats off to MSD👌 — devinder3367 (@devinder3367) May 30, 2023

Shit man that's some serious stumping at the age of 42. Still got the reflex ♥️ — Sourav Dey (@travel_food_fcb) May 29, 2023

The flash ⚡ — IM (@MessiStanAct) May 29, 2023

G.O.A.T.



The person because of whom I started watching cricket. We’ll never, ever have another MSD.



(and maybe @sukritarora1998 will disagree with me on this 🥲) https://t.co/gCbwD3dYrf — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) May 30, 2023

He starts moving his hands before he gathers it HOW https://t.co/11Fyf0LG1I — Zak (@Zakr1a) May 29, 2023

A historical moment!