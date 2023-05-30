Chennai Super Kings bagged the winning title of the IPL 2023 last night after Gujarat Titans lost on the last ball of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya, Captain (Gujarat Titans), at the post-match presentation, revealed that he doesn’t mind losing to the former captain because he’s one of the nicest people.

Credits: Sportskeeda

Needless to mention, the fans, along with the entire nation, were emotional as MS Dhoni lifted his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Chennai Super Kings.

In a rain-affected game, CSK beat GT by five wickets off the last ball in the IPL 2023 final. The former needed ten from two balls, and Ravindra Jadeja hit Mohit Sharma for a six and four, respectively, to seal the win.

Credits: Twitter

However, Hardik Pandya said that he didn’t mind losing to him, whom he considers his mentor. He also mentioned that MS Dhoni was destined to lift the trophy this year.

“I’m very happy for him [Dhoni]. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don’t mind losing to him. I said last year that good things happen to good people. I think he is one of the nicest people I have met. God has been kind to me, but I think God gave him a little more today.”

Credits: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what netizens think about his comment:

This is called true sportsmanship ..lose or win is the part of game but here Hardik Pandya shown He is a good sportsperson after losing …he keep smiling and happy for the opponent performance. #HardikPandya #Jadeja #MSDhoni𓃵 #Succession #CSKvGT #sport https://t.co/Ilcbzj5SPQ — Nitish kumar thakur (@Nitish_thakur_) May 30, 2023

Never really liked this man, for no reason.



But you showed immense maturity upon losing the match. Take a bow Hardik Pandya & Mohit Sharma.#CSKvGT #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/Q5LU7nFF3J — Mohamed Aamir (@matrixheaded) May 29, 2023

Hardik Pandya said, "MS Dhoni deserves it. Destiny has written for him. I'm so happy for him. He's the nicest I've met, god gave him what he deserved today". pic.twitter.com/WFN4iQiuPx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

Well, we’re not crying, you are!