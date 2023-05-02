Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had an ugly spat after RCB defeated LSG in yesterday’s match. It’s not the first time; Gambhir and Kohli have gotten into heated arguments on multiple occasions in the past as well. Although the reason is not clear, it’s suspected that Virat got upset when Gambhir took Mayers away from him.

Amidst the whole chaos, an old video of Gambhir and Kohli is going viral on the internet. It’s a throwback video of when Gautam Gambhir gave his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli on his first century in international cricket.

You guys know who Gautam Gambhir is ?? He gave his MoM award to Virat Kohli on his first century in international cricket such a gold hearted person he is and some people's are trolling him for his aggression. pic.twitter.com/if2E7lrfZ4 — RADHE ࿗🇮🇳 (@Iamradhe_p00) May 1, 2023

While some are taking Gambhir’s side, others are on Virat’s. Here’s what people are saying about the video –

Gautam Gambir is a gem of a person.. He will never invite fight until provoked.

Whereas kohli is always aggressive on the field having all BC, MC gallis in his mouth.

Problem was that he couldn't see a young player like Naveen taking 3 wickets. — Sanjeev Bhargava (@Sanjeev62477635) May 2, 2023

I was in the ground watching this match, Virat Kohli was way much aggressive on the field, had a banter with Mayers first, then Naveen ul Haq, then Mishra Ji as well — शुक्ला जी नखलऊ वाले (@er_shuklaG) May 1, 2023

peak dramatic one this is. No wonder why he choosen politics later 🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/Nx764j2HNy — C👓 (@IdhayamMuralli) May 2, 2023

Dhoni was banned for this match and Sachin Sehwag got out cheaply India was 23/2..While Gambhir was feeling the heat 20 year old Young Kohli came and smashed Malinga left and right and relieved the pressure went on to score century.. Ofcourse Kohli deserved that Man of the match https://t.co/NlXJhRlhQS pic.twitter.com/qGzXT6ZOsX — Detective (@cheeks4042) May 2, 2023

It's not what he was but what he became!



Virat was, is, will be aggressive but he doesn't start anything. Will give back whatever received with interest! https://t.co/PF10LVnIME — 🌱 | #SaveNandini | Vote4Congress✋🏽 | 🌱 (@Manjina_Hani) May 2, 2023

It's not one is bad or good, it's just both were highly competitive in nature and doesn't step back in heated moments. Quite common in sports but should definitely avoid taking it off field https://t.co/kLeCGo1r0w — Dexter (@urstrulytpr) May 2, 2023

Everything will be fine until the same person who was once benefited from u surpasses u in the same field. That is literally the case with Gambhir. Ever since 2011 wc he is insecure as hell.

"Ungalaala naanga nalla irukanum, aana ungala vida naanga nalla iruka koodadhu la ?" https://t.co/PxIUfWR58k — Տհɑɾɑղ Aκ7 (@The_Kingmaker7) May 2, 2023

What do you think about all this?