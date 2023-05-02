Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had an ugly spat after RCB defeated LSG in yesterday’s match. It’s not the first time; Gambhir and Kohli have gotten into heated arguments on multiple occasions in the past as well. Although the reason is not clear, it’s suspected that Virat got upset when Gambhir took Mayers away from him.
Amidst the whole chaos, an old video of Gambhir and Kohli is going viral on the internet. It’s a throwback video of when Gautam Gambhir gave his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli on his first century in international cricket.
While some are taking Gambhir’s side, others are on Virat’s. Here’s what people are saying about the video –
What do you think about all this?
