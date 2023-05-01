Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who celebrated his 36th birthday on April 30, had a rather rough day during an IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While MI won the match against RR by six wickets, Sharma only managed to score three runs in five balls before being clean bowled on the final ball in the second over of the innings.

However, Rohit Sharma being declared clean-bowled has sparked controversy about whether his dismissal was ethical or not. Videos of the same moment are going viral on Twitter, and netizens are arguing over Sharma’s controversial dismissal.

While some came out in support of Rohit Sharma while allegedly pointing fingers at wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, others claimed that the ball had dislodged the bail in the MI skipper’s dismissal.

Source: Twitter/Tata IPL

Here’s one video that shows the close-up of the stumps. While it seems that the ball had hit the bail kept on top of the stumps, unsettled the latter and caused it to turn red. However, this slow-motion clip says otherwise. A section of the audience speculated that the bail was allegedly dislodged by Samson’s gloves.

Let’s check out reactions of netizens:

Rohit Sharma was not out if you see the replay. Sanju's fingers touched the bails from behind. pic.twitter.com/ygEdzu2nne — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma is Clearly Not Out pic.twitter.com/VJ6RU2Klwb — Tanay Vasu (@tanayvasu) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma was not out. Feel bad for him. How unlucky he was and that too on his birthday 💔

Feel for you @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hHjcKtiqo6 — Asha (@ashaa_45) April 30, 2023

Well Well Well! We have another controversy in this game. Did the ball remove the bails or it was Sanju Samson's gloves that flicked them? Why did Rohit Sharma not review it? #MIvsRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ri84aHF0wM — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 30, 2023

Watched Rohit Sharma's wicket replay many times, I think he is not out. According to me it was Sanju Samson's glove which was hit to the stumps.



But whatever, the decision would've been accurately known if DRS have been taken. I wish it was reviewed. 💔💔 #MIvsRR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/N6bCTBUr0i — Vihaan Shergill (@Vihaan_Shergil) April 30, 2023

I think this was not out, but no one check in third umpire, Rohit Sharma also gone as think he is out, but reality is seems to be differ. Sanju Samson gloves hit upper bails of wickets. Is Out or Not Out? #MIvRR #MIvsRR #RRvMI



(Pic: @Cricketracker) pic.twitter.com/akbkApqUTY — Kishan Kishor (@itskishankishor) May 1, 2023

Now don't say #SanjuSamson did this with his legs.#sanju keeping against a fast bowler he can't be so close to stumps that's why #RohitSharma didn't review it.



Ok #MiPaltan

Now stop crying you guys won this game#MIvsRR #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Km3jbTxvdZ — ANKIT MEENA🇮🇳 (@im_ankiit) May 1, 2023

This video from the side on angle shows Sanju Samson was far from stumps, and the ball dislodged the bails in Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Sometimes pictures from specific angles depict a completely different story. #RohitSharma #IPL2023 #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/KXcT1RdEJu — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 1, 2023

Sanju Samson was standing clear off behind the wicket, it was indeed the ball which clipped the bail. Please dont spread misinformation. #CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson #RohitSharma #IPL2O23 #MIvsRR



pic.twitter.com/rNNsAGQWxg — Johns George (@johnsgeorge_cet) May 1, 2023

What do you think of Rohit Sharma’s dismissal?