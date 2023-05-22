In an exciting IPL match last evening, Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious by six wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Shubman Gill emerged as the star of the match garnering 104 runs off just 52 deliveries, including 5 and 8 fours and sixes, respectively.
The fans and entire social media couldn’t help but praise the young cricketer and churn out some hilarious memes on the match.
Let’s check the best comments here, shall we?
It was a great match indeed!
Top picks for you