In an exciting IPL match last evening, Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious by six wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shubman Gill emerged as the star of the match garnering 104 runs off just 52 deliveries, including 5 and 8 fours and sixes, respectively.

The fans and entire social media couldn’t help but praise the young cricketer and churn out some hilarious memes on the match.

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023

Growing in stature Shubman Gill, knows the Art of run making, one player all formats. 👏👏 @ShubmanGill — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 21, 2023

What a player @ShubmanGill! 🤌🏾 His masterclass breaks hearts of @RCBTweets and their fans!! Gotta feel for @imVkohli who played an equally excellent knock!! @rashidkhan_19 & @vijayshankar260 were brilliant as well! The wait for trophy continues for @RCBTweets!! #RCBvGT — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 21, 2023

Blessed to see two masterpieces in one day. Gill has taken his game to another level and is now playing the leadership role as a batter. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 21, 2023

Gotta feel for Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. They gave their all. 💔😶 #IPL2023 #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/pyNVAzjfnm — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 21, 2023

Frame of the Day: Kohli hugged gill. pic.twitter.com/lEfsOBYxow — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Shubman Gill may only be a Prince yet but he’s beaten the King’s team, in their own den @ShubmanGill – forget IPL, Gill will rule the World soon #RCBvGT — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 21, 2023

A normal day for the king on the pitch giving back to back centuries – exceptional portrayal of skills! 💯🏏 @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsGT #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/CCHKepTo0c — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) May 21, 2023

Great back to back 100s by @imVkohli 💯🔥 King for a reason 👑 #RCBvsGT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2023

Kohli entering into Chinnaswamy after his 6th century 🥵🔥#RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/ZPKwoGXdtH — 𝙂𝙉𝘼𝙉  (@Agnaaani) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli sending flying kisses to Anushka Sharma after scoring hundred. Boys must learn how to behave from Virat Kohli. Do well boys @rcbtweets. 👏👏 #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/CDgDs0w7HG — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) May 21, 2023

It was a great match indeed!