MS Dhoni, known for his brilliant performances on the pitch, rarely showcases his emotions. And, when his team emerged victorious last evening at the IPL 2023 final match, he showcased no emotions for a few seconds.

However, he was soon overpowered by his sentiments and he lifted Ravindra Jadeja!

The team required ten runs off the last two deliveries and Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six off Mohit Sharma, followed by a four. MS Dhoni kept his eyes closed, unable to watch the last three balls of the nerve-wreaking finale.

Dhoni, eyes closed, calm and composed. He must be recollecting his journey from 2008 to 2023, man has achieved everything. Trophies, runs, stardom, everything. Yet how everything comes down to 1 ball, 1 boundary, 1 moment that will be over in few second. pic.twitter.com/LM06EodxNj — Shivam Kumar (@honestlyshivam) May 29, 2023

After the all-rounder sealed the win, his entire team erupted with happiness and rushed onto the field to embrace the cricketer. The overwhelmed former captain lifted him with a smile on his face.

Dhoni, who’s usually not very expressive on the pitch, expressed his deepest emotions through this act and showcased how much he wanted this trophy.

The video clip of the incident, which could be considered the highlight of the tournament, went viral over social media platforms and netizens flooded the comment section with their comments.

I HAVE NEVER SEEN DHONI LIKE THIS , SO SO WHOLESOME. IN TEARS. 💛😭💛😭 https://t.co/8UKZebDW0p — ~ (@MayaJaiSinghh) May 30, 2023

The best sight of the day.❤

Thank you so much @imjadeja for finishing off in style❤@ChennaiIPL @msdhoni https://t.co/i825fHSvsK — Saket Shahare (@ShahareSaket) May 29, 2023

This video should be framed in the museum 😍 https://t.co/COqHWVEITl — Sanjeev (@Sanjeev_K8) May 30, 2023

a player who he’s backed for nearly 15 years winning him his final game and trophy says everything you need to know about him as a captain https://t.co/6jt4wSDxgV — rudra (@frxnkiesque) May 30, 2023

What a win🔥

Never saw Dhoni paji like this 🥺

Chak de fattey 🙌🔥🔥 https://t.co/exOY3rZCI0 — kaushal (@kaushal14672636) May 30, 2023

Greatest moment in the history of Indian Premiere League. https://t.co/jKY20MHLco — Poushan (@PoushanxD) May 30, 2023

Watching in ♾️ loop 💛💛 https://t.co/L72mbecf0x — Hemanth Kota (@hemu777msd) May 30, 2023

