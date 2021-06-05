Love is love and it has nothing to do with an individual's caste, sex, religion, or race.

Your sexual preference doesn't define who you are as a person because at the end of the day, everyone deserves a chance at love and that's all that matters.

So, as we celebrate Pride month let's remind ourselves to be non-judgemental and to learn to accept others for who they really are and not what society wants to 'label' them as.

And, let these thought-provoking quotes act as a reminder for you to love whoever you want and to be true to yourself.

Remember, humanity is the only tag that is common to us humans.

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal