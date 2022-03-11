For long, the LGBTQ+ community has been discriminated against in our society. Even now, things are difficult for them but it's the little steps towards inclusivity and acceptance that warm our hearts.

Recently, a food blogging account on Instagram named Bombay Foodie Tales shared a video featuring a cafe in Mumbai run by transgender employees.

The cafe named Bambai Nazariya is a socially inclusive Chai House in Versova. It is decorated in a cozy and homely fashion and was started with the intention of giving employment opportunities to people from transgender community.

The video also shows a small board reading their tagline, 'Nazariya Badlo, Nazaara Badlega'. It is famous for serving 'pink chai' and other authentic dishes of Mumbai.

In the video you can see the staff greeting customers and serving them food with love, affection and respect. Their smiles have grabbed everyone's attention online and people now want to visit the cafe.

The quirky and fun little cafe should be your next hangout destination in Mumbai.

You can follow them on Instagram here.