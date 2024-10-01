When you think of a Miss Universe contestant, the image of a fresh-faced 20-something probably comes to mind. But in South Korea, 80-year-old Choi Soon-hwa just shattered that stereotype, and she did it with style. With her striking silver hair and a whole lot of confidence, Choi became the oldest contestant in Miss Universe Korea, and let’s just say, she’s got everyone talking.

Born in 1943, Choi has lived through eight decades of life. While many might be thinking about slowing down at her age, Choi had other plans. She’s not only competing against women young enough to be her granddaughters, but she’s also proving that age is just a number. And if you thought she’d be intimidated? Think again. She’s ready to stun the world.

In her own words, Choi shared, “People will ask, ‘How is an 80-year-old so healthy? How did she maintain that body? What’s her secret?’” Well, turns out it’s not just about the outside.

“Looking beautiful on the outside is important, but you need to be at ease in your mind as well, and know how to respect others,” Choi said in an interview with CNN. She added that staying positive is key—something that a lot of people these days could probably learn from.

Choi wasn’t always in the spotlight. She spent much of her 50s working as a caregiver, facing financial struggles along the way. But in her 70s, life took an unexpected turn when a patient encouraged her to pursue modeling. And just like that, she found herself walking the runway at Seoul Fashion Week at 74, yep, 74! Since then, she’s graced the pages of Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, proving that it’s never too late to start something new.

For Choi, participating in Miss Universe Korea is the ultimate challenge. “Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, ‘I should give it a try,’” she revealed. And boy, did she ever.

Competing against 31 other women, Choi showed the world that she’s got what it takes to stand out in a crowd. She even participated in a singing contest during the pageant, because why not?

Although Choi didn’t take home the crown, Kim Chae-won was named Miss Universe Korea on September 24, but her participation is a win in itself. Had she won, she would’ve made history as the oldest contestant to compete in the global Miss Universe pageant, which takes place in Mexico City this November. But even without the title, Choi’s already made a lasting impact.

Choi isn’t just here to compete; she’s here to inspire. Whether it’s her unshakeable positivity, her drive to keep moving forward, or simply the fact that she’s out here living her best life at 80, Choi Soon-hwa is a reminder that age is only what you make of it.

So, if you ever feel like you’re “too old” for something, just think of Choi Soon-hwa—an 80-year-old model who stunned the world with her grace, confidence, and refusal to let age define her dreams. Honestly, we’re just waiting for the day she drops her skincare routine.