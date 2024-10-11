In the wake of Ratan Tata’s passing, social media has been flooded with tributes for the iconic industrialist, but one story in particular has captured hearts everywhere.

Air India captain Zoya Agarwal shared an emotional post about a personal encounter with Tata that left a “profound impact” on her, an encounter that speaks volumes about his humility and grace.

Captain Zoya had the honor of flying Ratan Tata from New York to Delhi, and like any of us, she couldn’t resist asking for a picture with the legend. But here’s where it gets real. When she made to stand for the photo, Tata stopped her, insisting she remain in her seat. “Captain, this is your throne. You’ve earned it,” he told her before positioning himself behind her seat, flipping the script in the most humble way possible. The gesture, as Zoya put it, solidified her belief about what true leadership looks like.

Sharing the photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), Captain Zoya opened up about how Tata’s humility left a lasting impression on her. “This photo was meant for my personal inspiration,” she wrote, “but today, I feel compelled to share it to dedicate my gratitude.” The post, accompanied by the photo of the two together, has gone viral, with thousands resonating with Zoya’s touching words.

A Moment Etched in My Heart Forever🙏

Flying Hon’ble Sir Mr. @RNTata2000 Ratan Tata from NYC to Delhi changed my life. His humility, grace, and values left a profound impact on me.

I asked for a picture at the end of the flight, and as I went to get up, he stopped me and said,… pic.twitter.com/hIyVyxFN60 — Captain Zoya (@ZoyaCaptain) October 9, 2024

Zoya’s heartfelt tribute is just one of many that have poured in since the passing of the beloved industrialist. Ratan Tata’s legacy isn’t just about the companies he built or the incredible philanthropic work he led—it’s also about moments like this that show how deeply he impacted people on a personal level.

On 10th October, as his final rites were performed at Mumbai’s Worli Crematorium, it’s clear that Ratan Tata’s legacy isn’t just etched in corporate history books. It lives on in the hearts of everyone who had the fortune of meeting him, even just once. After all, it’s not every day you meet a billionaire who knows that true power lies in lifting others up.