In a city where breathing clean air feels like a distant dream, Peter Singh and Nino Kaur’s home in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms is nothing short of a miracle. While the rest of Delhi battles AQI numbers that can hit a horrifying 300+, this couple lives in a green haven with an AQI as low as 10-15. Their secret? A stunning eco-friendly home that redefines what it means to live sustainably.

Their house, draped in greenery with over 15,000 plants, doesn’t just look like it belongs in a sci-fi movie about the last green refuge on Earth, it actually works like one. Forget your regular homes with cement and paint; this place is built using lime mortar and stone tiles, which keep it naturally cool, even during Delhi’s infamous summer. The plants act as natural air purifiers, ensuring every breath inside their home feels like a detox session for the lungs.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. The house is fully off-grid, running on solar power, collecting 15,000 liters of rainwater for irrigation, and recycling water like pros. And get this: they grow their own food, which means their grocery shopping list is basically non-existent.

They even figured out how to use stubble (yes, the same stubble that chokes Delhi’s air every winter) to make compost for growing mushrooms.

From Crisis to Clean Air: Their Inspiring Journey

This green revolution wasn’t just for aesthetics, it was born out of necessity. Nino was diagnosed with blood cancer, and chemotherapy left her lungs unable to cope with Delhi’s toxic air. A doctor suggested they leave the city, but instead, they chose to fight back by transforming their home into a self-sustaining, clean-air sanctuary.

After a brief stint in Goa, they returned to Delhi with a vision: to prove that even in one of the world’s most polluted cities, it’s possible to create a healthier, greener way of life. And boy, have they delivered.

Their home is a testament to how ancient techniques and modern eco-tech can combine to create magic. It’s also a loud and clear message to the rest of us struggling in smog-filled cities: maybe the solution isn’t just an air purifier, it’s a lifestyle overhaul.

So, while the rest of us are Googling ways to survive Delhi winters without wheezing, Peter and Nino are living proof that sustainability isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a lifesaver. Now, where do we sign up for their masterclass?